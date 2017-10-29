The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 29, 2017 | Last Update : 04:14 PM IST

World, Americas

Hillary Clinton gets reminder about FBI investigation, quips ‘oh is that today’

AFP
Published : Oct 29, 2017, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2017, 4:03 pm IST

Comey shocked the country when he informed Congress about reopening FBI investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server.

Clinton has called Comey's move a major factor in her loss to Donald Trump, saying, ‘If the election had been on October 27, I'd be your president.’ (Photo: AP)
 Clinton has called Comey's move a major factor in her loss to Donald Trump, saying, ‘If the election had been on October 27, I'd be your president.’ (Photo: AP)

Washington:  Hillary Clinton got a reminder that exactly one year ago, then FBI director James Comey said he was re-opening a probe into her emails.

"Oh is that today?" the former Democratic presidential candidate quipped on Twitter late Saturday, in response to a post by election forecaster Nate Silver who noted the anniversary of Comey's move and said it was "probably decisive" in last year's White House race.

Comey shocked the country when he informed Congress on October 28, 2016 that he was reopening an FBI investigation into Clinton's unauthorized use of a private email server as secretary of state, months after declaring the probe found no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

The about-turn just days before the election followed the discovery of missing Clinton emails with classified material on the laptop of a former congressman.

Clinton has called Comey's move a major factor in her loss to Donald Trump, saying: "If the election had been on October 27, I'd be your president."

But Comey has said it was the right choice and he would do it again if he had to.

Clinton won the popular vote by nearly three million over Trump, but lost the indirect by all-important state-by-state electoral college count.

Tags: hillary clinton, donald trump, james comey, fbi
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Expert explains why some people can handle break-ups better

2

Stranger Things creators already working on season three

3

Apple sacks employee after daughter's iPhone X video goes viral

4

'Selfie with Cow' contest to save cows

5

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Steve Cooper's England too hot for Spain

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

More than 700 performers prepared for months for the colorful afternoon procession along more than 4 miles (7 km) of the expansive Paseo de la Reforma. (All photos: AP)

Theme of Mexico's traditional Day of the Dead parade inspired by Bond movie

Chhath Puja 2017 is an ancient Hindu festival, rituals are performed to thank the Sun god for sustaining life on earth and seeking the divine blessings. (All photos: PTI, AP)

Chhath Puja 2017: Devotees flock to pay respects to the Sun God

Fashion designers, popular brands and accessories designers take part in 22nd Athens Xclusive Designers Week. (Photo: AP)

Athens Fashion Week see upcoming designers share stage with famed couturists

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun and his wife Usha in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrating Chhath Puja, one of the most eco-friendly festivals in India

Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons in the run up to the Day of the Dead. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey. In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

Dead come walking at Mexico's skeleton parade

The museum has a rotating exhibitions of Mr. Saint Laurent’s couture, including such memorable pieces as the 1965 Mondrian dresses, Cossack-style brocade coats from the 1976 Ballets Russes collection, and the 1988 van Gogh “Sunflowers” jacket (Photo: AP)

Saint Laurent’s couture celebrated through museum in Paris

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham