The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 29, 2017 | Last Update : 08:25 PM IST

World, Americas

US: Referee bars Sikh student from soccer game for wearing turban

PTI
Published : Sep 29, 2017, 6:47 pm IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2017, 6:48 pm IST

The district officials added that there is no reason to believe the motive was to restrict the student’s religious freedom, report said.

Marple-Newtown School District (Photo: Marple-Newtown School District website)
 Marple-Newtown School District (Photo: Marple-Newtown School District website)

Washington: A Sikh student in the US state of Pennsylvania was allegedly removed from a high school-level soccer game by a referee for wearing a turban, according to media reports

Officials from the Marple-Newtown School District said the incident occurred on Tuesday when the high school student was playing against the Conestoga High team, according to WPVI-TV.

Witnesses said the referee would not allow the player onto the field because he was wearing the turban in compliance with his Sikh faith.

The referee reportedly cited National Federation of High School Soccer rules that state: "Illegal equipment shall not be worn by any player. Types of equipment which are illegal include, but are not limited to helmets, hats, caps or visors."

According to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA), districts can apply for exemptions from such rules by requesting certain players be allowed to wear religious items, said WPVI-TV, an affiliate of the ABC news.

Marple Newtown School District officials were informed about the incident and have opened a probe to find out if the player’s religious rights were violated by the decision, it said.

In a statement, school district attorney Mark Sereni wrote, "Our district was surprised to learn yesterday that, according to a PIAA soccer referees decision, the PIAA apparently does not have a rule that reasonably accommodates the wearing of religious headwear by our student athletes who play soccer."

"Our district is investigating this ruling and has advocated and will continue to advocate for the rights of our student athletes to appropriately wear religious headgear," Sereni said.

The district officials added that there is no reason to believe the motive was to restrict the student’s religious freedom, the report said.

Tags: marple newtown school, sikh student, soccer game
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Mi Band - HRX Edition review: Smart fitness, now even more affordable

2

Is Judwaa 2 all set to become Varun Dhawan's biggest hit yet?

3

This Mars lander will allow humans to explore the Red Planet

4

India vs Australia: We didn't play so badly but they were better, says Virat Kohli

5

Indonesia welcomes dead in ancient ritual

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham