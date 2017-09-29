The Asian Age | News

Friday, Sep 29, 2017

World, Americas

India seeks partnership with US food processing companies

Published : Sep 29, 2017, 3:13 pm IST
Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said to control wastage, there was a need to increase processing levels.

Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump during fomrer's visit to America in June (FIle Photo)
Washington: A high-level Indian delegation is visiting the US to forge partnership with America's food processing sector to bring the best practices of the world into India's food value chain.

Led by Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the Indian delegation met officials from companies across the food value chain in Chicago and Washington DC.

The visit came ahead of the mega 'World Food India' trade show in New Delhi later this year.

"World Food provides a platform to companies which are looking at expanding their footprints outside their country to tap newer markets," Badal said.

India is looking at partnering with those companies to upgrade Indian systems and technologies and bring the best practices of the world into the food value chain, she said. She said the trip has helped in sensitising people and across the food chain about the 'World Food India' and the opportunities that India offers.

Food processing industry, she observed, can play a vital role in doubling farmer's income and reduce the food wastage which in turn will ensure more food for the growing population.

"We have a huge raw material base, but we processed only 10 per cent, she said.

Badal said to control wastage, there was a need to increase processing levels.

And to increase processing levels there is need to create the infrastructure, she said.

"I want to bring in the best technology and the best of the know-how for the creation of that infrastructure," she said.

India has a USD 600 billion retail sector, of which 70 percent is food retail. This is set to triple by 2020.

Badal said she is visiting the US to tell food processors, machine manufacturers, technology suppliers and refrigeration companies to come to India if they expand their footprint and increase their business.

"This is the area where we are investing. Bring your technology to India if you need to expand so that my people can pick up your technology and your machinery," she said.

