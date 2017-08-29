The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Aug 29, 2017

World, Americas

200 Indian students marooned in Houston

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 29, 2017, 3:55 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2017, 3:55 am IST

US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency on Monday.

People evacuate a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from tropical storm Harvey on Monday in Houston, Texas. (Photo: AP)
 People evacuate a neighborhood inundated by floodwaters from tropical storm Harvey on Monday in Houston, Texas. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: As many as 200 Indian students are “surrounded by neck-deep water” and are marooned at the University of Houston after the campus was flooded due to Hurricane Harvey. Two Indian students are now in the ICU.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted: “@CGHoust (India’s consul-general in Houston) has informed me 200 Indian students at University of Houston are marooned. We made efforts for delivery of food but US Coast Guard did not allow as boats were required for rescue operations. Mr Anupam Ray, our CG Houston, is organising rescue operations. Indian students Shalini and Nikhil Bhatia are in ICU. We are ensuring that their relatives reach there at the earliest.”

Harvey, the most powerful hurricane to hit the US in 13 years, has left a trail of destruction as it swept through Texas Sunday, claiming at least five lives. US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency on Monday.

Tags: indian students, houston university, sushma swaraj

