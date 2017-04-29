The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 29, 2017 | Last Update : 01:24 PM IST

World, Americas

For defrauding bank of USD 484,000, Indian-American sentenced to 20 months

PTI
Published : Apr 29, 2017, 12:22 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2017, 12:18 pm IST

Andhavarapu abused a position of trust as a financial controller which facilitated his commission of the crime, US District Judge said.

Andhavarapu, who was living in Conroe in Texas, was sentenced to 20 months in prison (Representational Image)
 Andhavarapu, who was living in Conroe in Texas, was sentenced to 20 months in prison (Representational Image)

Houston: A 45-year-old Indian-American has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for defrauding a bank and stealing more than USD 484,000 from his employer.

Kiran Andhavarapu pleaded guilty on February 9 and was sentenced on Thursday, according to a statement by the US the US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas.

Andhavarapu, who was living in Conroe in Texas, was sentenced to 20 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release for stealing more than USD 484,000 from Weatherford and its subsidiary EProduction Solutions.

The FBI conducted the investigation. US District Judge Keith P Ellison, who accepted the guilty plea, said Andhavarapu abused a position of trust as a financial controller which facilitated his commission of the crime.

He stole from his employer by opening bank accounts in the name of 'EProduction Solutions' and listing himself as the owner and sole proprietor of the business.

Andhavarapu then stole refund cheques made out to and belonging to his employer and deposited them in the accounts he had created.

As part of his plea, Andhavarapu admitted he stole a total of USD 484,873. He will remain in custody pending transfer to a US Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined at a later date, the statement said.

Tags: indian-american, kiran andhavarapu, us attorney, us district judge
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

MOST POPULAR

1

Baahubali 2 creates history, collects over 100 crore rupees on Day 1

2

Watch: Aamir and Kiran urge urban crowd to come along for Water Cup Contest on May 1

3

Xiaomi Mi 6 stock sells out in seconds

4

SpaceX rocket to launch US Army payload

5

US: New TV show mocking Donald Trump enters crowded satire market

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates unique art out of delivery boxes converting them into various pop culture characters and objects. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese woman creates art out of cardboard boxes and it is amazing

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham