The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 29, 2017 | Last Update : 08:51 AM IST

World, Americas

US: Muslim cop called ‘ISIS leader’, fired for complaining

PTI
Published : Mar 29, 2017, 8:06 am IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2017, 8:07 am IST

He has alleged that he complained both formally and informally to his supervisors but they did nothing to deter or investigate his claims.

North Chicago officials denied that harassment or discrimination against Sabet occurred. (Photo: Representational/AP)
  North Chicago officials denied that harassment or discrimination against Sabet occurred. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Washington: An Iranian-origin ex-police officer in the US has filed a discrimination lawsuit after being fired, alleging that his colleagues in the police department called him an “ISIS leader” and asked if he rode a goat to work.

Ramtin Sabet, who was fired last month, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that he was fired after he complained that he was constantly harassed for practising his Muslim faith.

He alleged that he was repeatedly called a terrorist by his co-workers at the North Chicago Police Department, told he was an “ISIS leader working as a police officer” and asked if he rode a goat to work, according to the lawsuit.

Sabet, an Iranian immigrant, is suing the city of North Chicago and its former and current police chiefs, the Chicago Tribune reported.

He has alleged that he complained both formally and informally to his supervisors but they did nothing to deter or investigate his claims.

Sabet joined the department in 2007 and later filed two separate complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) alleging discrimination at work.

North Chicago officials denied that harassment or discrimination against Sabet occurred.

Police Chief Richard Wilson, in a statement on Friday, said the city embraces diversity.

“Officer Sabet was terminated for violations of police department rules and regulations,” he was quoted as saying.

“He has challenged that determination. The city plans to vigorously defend its decision,” Wilson said.

Sabet contends in the lawsuit that he was fired for complaining to the EEOC about what he called “severe and pervasive” discrimination and harassment that went on for years and included mocking of his religion, culture and food.

North Chicago officials responded in court records by saying that Sabet’s performance kept him from becoming a field training officer and attending supervisor school.

“It was like I was being hazed all the time,” Sabet was quoted as saying.

He said the officers, whom he considered his “brothers in blue,” told him he held his gun like a “terrorist Muslim”.

Sabet said they made derogatory comments about him in public and while dealing with suspects.

Sabet, who has worked as a police officer for 15 years, pulled a colleague out of a fire and assisted others when they were injured or shot on the job, he said in a statement released by the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), which is representing him.

“We trust our police departments to keep us safe. We trust that they have moral fortitude that they should practice within their own departments, as well as with the citizens that they serve,” CAIR-Chicago Executive Director Ahmed Rehab said.

Tags: us cop, isis leader, north chicago police department
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

If poked, we give it right back, says Virat Kohli

2

Sex in the 30s summed up with witty tweets

3

Sunil Grover writes emotional post on 'future' after fallout with Kapil

4

Queen Elizabeth II seeks new furnishings manager for 3 royal residences

5

Donald Trump’s childhood home in New York sold for USD 2.14 million, buyer unknown

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham