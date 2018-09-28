The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 28, 2018 | Last Update : 04:30 PM IST

World, Americas

US seeks to continue N Korea sanctions despite progress, Russia, China oppose

AP
Published : Sep 28, 2018, 3:02 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2018, 3:02 pm IST

Pompeo said US has evidence that UN sanctions, particularly those restricting North Korean oil imports and coal exports, are being violated.

Chairing a special session of the UN Security Council, Pompeo said President Donald Trump's diplomatic breakthrough with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has led to a point where the nuclear threat from the country can be resolved. (Photo: File | AP)
 Chairing a special session of the UN Security Council, Pompeo said President Donald Trump's diplomatic breakthrough with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has led to a point where the nuclear threat from the country can be resolved. (Photo: File | AP)

United Nations: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that the world stands at the "dawn of a new day" in relations with North Korea but that international sanctions must remain in place and vigorously enforced if diplomatic efforts to get the country to denuclearise are to succeed — a position that faces resistance from China and Russia.

Chairing a special session of the UN Security Council, Pompeo said President Donald Trump's diplomatic breakthrough with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has led to a point where the nuclear threat from the country can be resolved. 

But the "unprecedented diplomatic opening" would close unless the pressure from sanctions is kept up. 

"Until the final denuclearisation of the DPRK is achieved and fully verified, it is our solemn collective responsibility to fully implement all UN Security Council resolutions pertaining to North Korea," he said, using the initials for the country's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Pompeo said the US has evidence that UN sanctions, particularly those restricting North Korean oil imports and coal exports, are being violated and he demanded that UN members ensure they are respected. 

"Enforcement of UN Security Council sanctions must continue vigorously and without fail until we realise final, fully verified denuclearisation," Pompeo said.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, whose country is North Korea's main ally, agreed that the sanctions "remain valid," but he said the resolutions provide for them to be modified based on North Korea's compliance and the council should consider doing so. 

"China believes that the Security Council may consider invoking in due course this provision in order to encourage (North Korea) and other relevant parties to move denuclearisation further ahead," he said. 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow believes that certain sanctions, unrelated to the nuclear program, should also be eased. China and Russia also said they share with North and South Korea a desire to produce a document that would declare an end to the Korean War, which ended with an armistice and not a formal peace treaty. 

The Trump administration has balked at signing such a declaration without significant progress on denuclearisation, such as North Korea submitting a complete inventory of its nuclear and ballistic missile facilities that could be used by international inspectors to verify they have been dismantled.

Pompeo, who met on Wednesday with North Korea's foreign minister, will make a third trip to North Korea next month to set the stage for a second summit between Kim and Trump, who met in Singapore in June. Trump, Pompeo and other US officials have repeatedly reported progress in the denuclearisation discussions with the North, but there has been little visible evidence of that to date.

Tags: mike pompeo, north korea, denuclearisation of korean peninsula, un sanctions on north korea
Location: United States, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Tanushree reacts to Nana’s reply, Aamir, Big B's 'evasion'; Farhan, others back her

2

An aspirin daily makes cancer patients 25 per cent more likely to survive disease

3

Thugs of Hindostan trailer: All about smart Aamir, Big B-Fatima’s army, hot Katrina

4

Eating pigs' feet and other secrets; world's oldest people share tips to long life

5

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham