The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 28, 2017 | Last Update : 03:03 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Australia, who have been no match to India’s supremacy in the first three ODIs of the series, are playing for their pride while the hosts are eager to take a big step to move closer to their second successive ODI series clean-sweep. (Photo:AP) LIVE| India vs Australia, 4th ODI: Warner, Finch bring up 50 partnership
 
World, Americas

Sikhs in America urge Trump admin to delay Electronic Logging Device rule on truck drivers

PTI
Published : Sep 28, 2017, 1:43 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2017, 1:44 pm IST

'We seek a delay for the ELDs mandate so that we can make sure we are following the law,' a Sikh committee member said.

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)

Washington: A Sikh political action committee in the US has urged the Trump administration to delay installation of an expensive logging device in trucks, a move that will entail huge costs on the trucking industry, dominated by the Sikh-Americans.

The new regulation, to be effective from December 18, will require almost all commercial trucks, unless a truck is in an exempted class, to buy and operate an Electronic Logging Device (ELD) to record the hours they are on and off duty.

An ELD synchronises with a vehicle engine to automatically record driving time, for more accurate hours of service recording.

"We seek a delay for the ELDs mandate so that we can make sure we are following the law," Gurinder Singh Khalsa of Indianapolis-based Sikh Political Action Committee said.

Representing the voice of some 150,000 truck owners, a significantly large number of whom are Sikhs, Khalsa said technology is not strong and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has not approved devices.

Noting that as of August 30, there were 99 different devices registered as complying, all offering various degrees of functionality and price points, Khalsa said the immediate concern is that they have to spend of money to buy something that may not be compliant.

Industry reports say a wide range of prices exist for different versions of the technology, running from USD 165 to USD 832 annually, the most widely used being USD 495 a truck.

"We have no way of knowing which company will stay in business to service the purchased device. Please understand that beyond the initial purchase price, the driver or company must pay monthly service and cell phone charges," he said.

"There will be maintenance charges, upgrades and other fees to keep the technology current. The purchasing decisions are not simple nor easy. If the wrong decision is made the truck may be put out of service, a company can be administratively penalised and a driver may lose points on his Commercial Drivers Licenses," Khalsa added.

Responding to questions, Khalsa argued that ELDs are not safer and do nothing to stop a tired trucker from driving.

The current mandate of the ELD is unfair to the American taxpayer and consumers, he added.

Tags: sikh political committee, trump admin, electronic logging device, truck drivers
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Assam: 100-ft bamboo Durga idol previously destroyed by storm stakes claim for Guinness entry

2

After RK Studios fire, Kapoors slapped with notice for safety norms violation

3

Playboy founder passes away at 91

4

Asus unveils VivoBook S15 at Rs 59,990 and ZenBook UX430 at Rs 74,990

5

Snake expert lets his own black mamba bite him, films his death after marital breakdown

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham