The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 28, 2018 | Last Update : 12:24 PM IST

World, Americas

After 8 yrs in UK jail, NRI murder convict will serve 20 in India

PTI
Published : Aug 28, 2018, 11:27 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2018, 11:27 am IST

Harpreet Aulakh was sentenced to minimum of 28 yrs in London in Dec 2010 for plotting the murder of his wife after she asked for a divorce.

Geeta Aulakh, 28, was brutally attacked with a machete during the attack in Greenford, west London, in November 2009. (Photo: Sunrise Radio)
 Geeta Aulakh, 28, was brutally attacked with a machete during the attack in Greenford, west London, in November 2009. (Photo: Sunrise Radio)

London: A non-resident Indian (NRI) serving a jail term in a UK jail for killing his wife over eight years ago is to be deported to India to serve the remainder of his murder sentence in Punjab.

Harpreet Aulakh was sentenced to a minimum of 28 years in London in December 2010 for plotting the murder of his wife, Geeta Aulakh, after she asked for a divorce. The 40-year-old will be deported under the India-UK Repatriation of Prisoners Act, the BBC reported today.

"All arrangements are in place. According to the plan, the UK authorities will bring him to Delhi from where a team of Punjab police officers will bring him to Amritsar," IPS Sahota, a top prison official in Punjab, was quoted as saying.

Inspector general of prisons Roop Kumar said Harpreet Aulakh, who is from Punjab, had told UK authorities that he wanted to serve his remaining term in India.

Geeta Aulakh, 28, was brutally attacked with a machete during the attack in Greenford, west London, in November 2009. She worked for local Indian community radio station, Sunrise Radio, and her murder had hit headlines around the world at the time of the attack.

In November 2009, the victim, who was the mother of Harpreet Aulakh's two sons, was hacked to death with a sword, which her husband of 10 years had chosen from a selection of swords at a store days before the murder.

The attack took place when Geeta Aulakh went to pick up her sons after leaving work at the radio station where she worked as a receptionist.

She was found with head injuries and her right hand severed, and died a few hours later in hospital.

Harpreet Aulakh, also known as Sunny, and two others, Sher Singh, 19, and Jaswant Dhillon, 30, were also found guilty of Geeta Aulakh's murder in 2010. Sher Singh, who actually wielded the sword, and Jaswant Dhillon, who acted as the lookout for the group, were sentenced to 22 years behind bars.

During the trial, the court was told that British-born Indian-origin Geeta Aulakh wanted to divorce her husband over his involvement in violent crimes, leading him to plot her murder.

Tags: indians abroad, murder, crime, crime against women, london court, nri murder, harpreet aulakh, geeta aulakh, india-uk repatriation of prisoners act, punjab police, sunrise radio
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

2

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

3

Pilot uses Star Wars villain Jabba the Hutt as reference on application; gets fired

4

Priyanka made brown sexy in West; women supposed to dress up for male gaze: Huma

5

September 5: Twitter CEO Dorsey to testify before House panel

more

Editors' Picks

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham