The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 28, 2017 | Last Update : 11:56 AM IST

World, Americas

Donald Trump defiant on Mexico wall despite political hurdles over NAFTA

AFP
Published : Aug 28, 2017, 11:09 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2017, 11:09 am IST

Trump's positions on the wall and trade are well-known, and both were centerpieces of his campaign for the White House.

US President Trump repeatedly insisted that the multi-billion-dollar cost of the wall would be borne by Mexico (Photo: AP)
 US President Trump repeatedly insisted that the multi-billion-dollar cost of the wall would be borne by Mexico (Photo: AP)

Washington: President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that the US Congress must find a way to pay for his promised border wall, branding Mexico a hotbed of violent crime. And he warned both Mexico and Canada that if they continue to be "difficult" in trade talks, he make have to break off attempts to reform the NAFTA free trade pact.

Both positions put Trump on a collision course with both skeptical US lawmakers and neighboring capitals, but remain popular with his electoral base.

"With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other," Trump tweeted.

"We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada. Both being very difficult, may have to terminate?"

Trump's positions on the wall and trade are well-known, and both were centerpieces of his campaign for the White House, but they may now run afoul of political reality.

US lawmakers return from their summer recess on September 5 needing to come up with a deal to fund the government and raise the federal debt ceiling.

The Republican majority wants to cut taxes and pass a costly infrastructure bill, but Trump has threatened to trigger a government shutdown unless it funds his wall.

During his campaign, Trump repeatedly insisted that the multi-billion-dollar cost of the wall would be borne by Mexico, an idea scornfully dismissed by Mexican officials.

Now -- while this remains a centerpiece of his populist speeches -- he accepts US funds will pay for construction, and Mexico will be forced to re-pay in some way later on.

But Democrats oppose including the wall in the spending bill, and Republican leaders will struggle to pass it, while also opposing a government shutdown.

Trump's homeland security adviser Tom Bossert attempted to explain the contradiction in an interview with ABC News.

"What we'll do here is go through the mechanism of getting the original initial money that we need for that capital project from Congress through an appropriations process and we'll responsibly construct the barrier on the border," he said.

"As we work with the Mexicans in other policies and trade policies and such, we'll determine ways for us to make that right."

At Trump's instigation, the United States, Mexico and Canada began renegotiating the 23-year-old trade deal earlier this month.

Trump has repeatedly called the agreement a "disaster" that exported US jobs to Mexico, while Mexico has dismissed his rhetoric as a negotiating tactic playing to his US base.

Mexico -- which sells 80 percent of its exports to the US -- is not interested in sweeping changes, and Canada is wary.

Later Sunday, Mexico City reiterated it will not be paying for Trump's dream wall.

"As it has said consistently, our government will not pay for a wall in any way, shape or form; this is not a Mexican negotiating strategy. It's an issue of sovereignty and national dignity," a foreign ministry statement said.

Tags: donald trump, nafta, mexico wall, us congress, republican party
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Turns out, 80-year-olds as street-smart as 18-year-olds

2

50 and out as Floyd Mayweather stops brave Conor McGregor

3

Cut down coffee consumption to lose weight: Study

4

'The Hamburglar denies reports it's his child': Nargis Fakhri on pregnancy reports

5

Security guard's son tops CS exam in Ahmedabad

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham