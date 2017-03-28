The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 28, 2017 | Last Update : 01:09 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  KL Rahul scored his sixth fifty in the series to guide India to series win against Australia. (Photo: BCCI) India demolishes Australia in Dharamsala Test, clinch series
 
World, Americas

Trump congratulates PM Modi on BJP’s success in state polls

PTI
Published : Mar 28, 2017, 12:51 pm IST
Updated : Mar 28, 2017, 12:53 pm IST

The BJP returned to power in the politically-crucial state of Uttar Pradesh after a gap of 15 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: PTI/AP)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: PTI/AP)

Washington: US President Donald Trump has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his party's recent electoral success in state elections, the third telephonic conversation between the two leaders since the new administration took over in Washington.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that Trump congratulated Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday on their electoral victories.

"The president spoke with German Chancellor Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Modi earlier on Tuesday to congratulate them on their parties' success in recent elections," Spicer said.

The two leaders are expected to meet on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Germany in July. Following the elections, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party formed the government in four states: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

It, however, lost Punjab to main rival Congress. Merkel's Christian Democrat party easily won an election in the Saarland state on Sunday, dealing an early blow to centre-left hopes of ending her more than decade-long reign.

Previously, Modi and Trump talked by phone on January 24, when they had resolved to stand "shoulder-to-shoulder" in the global fight against terrorism and for defence and security.

According to a White House statement then, Trump had "emphasised that the US considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world."

The two leaders had also exchanged invitations for visits. Prime Minister Modi was the fifth foreign leader Trump had spoken to on phone after he was sworn-in as the US President on January 20.

He had by then spoken to British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canada's Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

After Trump's surprise victory in the November 8 elections, Modi was among the first world leaders to congratulate him.

Tags: narendra modi, donald trump, angela merkel
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Donald Trump’s childhood home in New York sold for USD 2.14 million, buyer unknown

2

Have let my emotions slip, I apologise, says Steve Smith

3

Tirupati temple hundi records highest post-demonetisation collection at Rs 4.75 cr

4

Watch: Throwback video of Karan Johar owning up on nepotism goes viral

5

Android creator Andy Rubin teases his new high-end smartphone

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham