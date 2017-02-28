The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2017 | Last Update : 10:26 AM IST

World, Americas

Hillary Clinton calls on Trump to condemn Kansas shooting

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 28, 2017, 9:35 am IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2017, 9:41 am IST

President Donald Trump has maintained silence over the incident.

US President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (Photo: AP)
 US President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (Photo: AP)

Washington: Former US secretary of state and Democrat candidate for 2016 US presidential elections Hillary Clinton, on Tuesday, has urged Donald Trump to speak up on the racially motivated Kansas shooting that left one Indian killed and another injured.

“With threats and hate crimes on rise, we shouldn't have to tell @POTUS to do his part. He must step up & speak,” she said in a tweet.

The attack, by 51-year-old Navy veteran Adam Purinton has sent shockwaves across the Indian community in America and has raised questions of safety among the expats in the country which has seen increasing number of hate crimes and anti-immigrant attacks of late.

President Donald Trump has maintained silence over the incident. Many attribute the rise in hate crimes on his visibly anti-immigrant policy.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has called the links between the attack and President Trump’s anti-immigrant stance ‘absurd’.

“Obviously, any loss of life is tragic, but I’m not going to get into, like, to suggest that there’s any correlation I think is a bit absurd. So I’m not going to go any further than that,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer, told reporters.

Earlier last week, 32-year-old Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed and another Indian man, Alok Madasani were injured after an American Navy veteran yelling “get out of my country” and “terrorist” opened fire on them at a bar in an apparent racially motivated hate crime. An American man who tried to intervene was also shot.

Tags: kansas shooting, hillary clinton, donald trump, srinivas kuchibhotla

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh: Woman mortgages jewellery to build more than 100 toilets

2

Woman gifted PM Modi's scarf after praising it on Twitter

3

After train journey, Dhoni to stay at CAB academy with Jharkhand team

4

Syrian war documentary 'The White Helmets' wins Academy Award

5

Ibrahimovic double downs Saints in Wembley thriller

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

With 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' gearing up for release on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt landed on the sets of the music-based reality show 'Dil Hai Hindustani' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Dil Hai Hindustani

Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai as they exercised their votes for the BMC polls on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Ranveer, Shraddha, other stars cast their vote for BMC polls

Govinda had a special moment with a character dressed as his iconic character Raja Babu, when he recently featured on the reality show 'Indian Idol' to promote his film 'Aa Gaya Hero'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda meets his iconic character Raja Babu on Indian Idol

Numerous Bollywood stars were seen making their way for Randhir Kapoor's birthday bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars descend at Randhir Kapoor's grand birthday bash

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham