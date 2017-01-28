The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 28, 2017 | Last Update : 07:01 PM IST

World, Americas

US: Businessman accused of attacking Muslim JFK airport worker

AP
Published : Jan 28, 2017, 6:37 pm IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2017, 6:38 pm IST

The man kicked her, shouted obscenities at her and saying that President Donald Trump will get rid of all of you, authorities said.

Robin Rhodes approached Rabeeya Khan, who wears a hijab, at the Sky Club in Terminal 2 while she was sitting in the utility office, authorities said. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 Robin Rhodes approached Rabeeya Khan, who wears a hijab, at the Sky Club in Terminal 2 while she was sitting in the utility office, authorities said. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)

New York: A businessman attacked a Muslim employee at a Kennedy Airport lounge, kicking her, shouting obscenities at her and saying that President Donald Trump "will get rid of all of you," authorities said.

Robin Rhodes, of Worcester, Massachusetts, had arrived from Aruba and was awaiting a connecting flight to Massachusetts on Wednesday night when he approached Rabeeya Khan, who wears a hijab, at the Sky Club in Terminal 2 while she was sitting in the utility office, authorities said. Khan is a contracted employee based at the Sky Club and works for a facility services company called ISS, according to Delta.

Khan told police that Rhodes came to the door and went on a profanity-laced tirade, asking her if she was praying, District Attorney Richard A. Brown said. Rhodes then punched the door, which hit the back of Khan's chair, he said. The 60-year-old Khan asked Rhodes what she had done to him and Rhodes said she'd done nothing, authorities said. He then cursed at her and kicked her in the leg, Khan told police.

When another person tried to calm him down, Rhodes moved away from the door and Khan ran out of the office to the front desk at the club, authorities said. Rhodes, 57, followed her, got down on his knees and began to bow down to imitate Muslim prayers and shouted obscenities, investigators said.

Khan recalled Rhodes saying: "Trump is here now. He will get rid of all of you. You can ask Germany, Belgium and France about these kinds of people. You see what happens," prosecutors said.

At the time of his arrest, Rhodes told officers, "I guess I am going to jail for disorderly conduct," Brown said.

The airline condemned the behavior in a statement Friday.

"What happened in this incident is totally unacceptable and Delta has made its stance clear on these types of events," Delta said in the statement. "People who are violent or exhibit bullying behavior are not welcome."

Rhodes appeared in court Thursday night on charges of assault and menacing as hate crimes and is being held on $30,000 bail. He was represented by a public defender for the court hearing, but will have to get his own attorney for subsequent proceedings. His next court date is Feb. 8.

His mother, Dorothy Rhodes, said the behaviour alleged by authorities is uncharacteristic of her son.

"It's not like him at all," she said. "He's not a violent person. He's very kind."

Robin Rhodes is the president of Nitrofreeze Cryogenic Solutions, a metals company based in Worcester.

Dorothy Rhodes said her son "goes out of his way to hire people of different races and ethnicities."

Brown said Rhode displayed bigotry and hatred that "have no place in a civilized society, especially in Queens County, the most culturally diverse county in the nation."

Khan was taking some time off from work, her employer said.

"Our main priority right now is to ensure that the involved employee knows how much we support and value her," ISS said in a statement. "When she is ready, we look forward to her safe return to work."

Tags: hate crime, muslim woman, us airport

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman does wedding photoshoot with pizza as husband

2

Don't make friends in Bollywood, says Kangana Ranaut

3

Australian Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal bid to add another chapter to captivating rivalry

4

Watch: Bondage sex in desi Maaya web series is both tempting and enlightening!

5

Film industry vociferously raises voice against attack on Bhansali in Jaipur

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other stars attended the International Customs Day event on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

International Customs Day: Bollywood stars come out in style for event

Several celebrities were seen arriving at a bash thrown by Salman Khan for his 'Tubelight' co-star Matin Rey Tangu late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan welcomes new Tubelight co-star Matin with bash

Shahid Kapoor was present on the first day of the shoot of his brother Ishaan Khatter's debut film on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid lends full support to brother as he faces the camera the first time

Sussanne Khan was snapped by shutterbugs as she watched her ex husband Hrithik Roshan's film 'Kaabil' on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne Khan watches ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam geared up for the release of their film 'Kaabil' by promoting film in Delhi. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami gear up for Kaabil release with frantic promotions

Shah Rukh Khan and the team of his upcoming film 'Raees' were seen at the first screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees watches film for first time

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham