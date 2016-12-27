Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016 | Last Update : 05:28 PM IST

Mexico man murders Tinder date for refusing him sex, dissolves body in acid

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published : Dec 27, 2016, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2016, 3:39 pm IST

The man was arrested after the bones of the victim were found at his place along with her bag and clothes.

Representational Picture (Photo: Pixabay)
Mexico City: The Mexico police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his date and dissolving his body in acid after she refused to have sex with him. The pair is said to have met on Tinder.

According to a report in Mirror, a warrant was issued for the boyfriend, Emmanuel Delani valdez, after human bones packed in garbage bags were found in his apartment balcony in Mexico City. A stock of caustic soda and hydrochloric acid was discovered next to remains.

The article also cited local media reports saying her bag and clothes were also found in his apartment.

Attorney General Carlos Zamarripa Aguirre said on Twitter, that the bones belonged to Francis Ruth Ibarra, a 26-year-old student, who was reported missing earlier this month by her family.  

The couple has reportedly gone on numerous dates with each other.

Bocangegra, who is also 26, supposedly met with Ibarra several times in the months leading up to her disappearance on December 3. Her disappearance was noted after she didn’t turn up for a meeting with her friend.

Ibarra’s relationship with Bocangegra, an ex-medical student of Francia’s university, was discovered by her college friends who checked her social media activity. He was also reported to be the last person she was seen with before she disappeared.

Officials then traced Bocangegra to Mexico City, who was supposedly indifferent when has arrested.

