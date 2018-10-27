The Asian Age | News

Don't blame me, says Trump, after attempted bombings on Democrats

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 27, 2018, 1:50 pm IST
Trump stated that the coverage of mail bombs had interfered with Republican 'momentum' ahead of the November 6 midterm elections.

'I think I've been toned down, if you want to know the truth,' Trump said when asked whether he would moderate his attacks on political adversaries after the attempted bombings. (Photo: File)
Washington: On Friday, President Donald Trump said that the news media was more focused on covering “this ‘Bomb’ stuff” rather than politics. He stated that he does not think he bears the blame for the serial bombing attempts.

“No, not at all,” Trump said when reporters questioned Trump whether he is to blame for the actions of the alleged bomber who targeted high-profile individuals who have criticised Trump publicly.

“I think I've been toned down, if you want to know the truth," Trump said when asked whether he would moderate his attacks on political adversaries after the attempted bombings.

Asked about pro-Trump stickers or signs on van allegedly driven by the suspect, Trump said: "I did not seem my face on the van. I don't know, I heard he was a person who preferred me over others."

Trump stated that the coverage of mail bombs had interfered with Republican “momentum” ahead of the November 6 midterm elections.

“Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!"” tweeted Trump about an hour before federal authorities announced an arrest of a man suspected sending suspicious packages.

As of Friday afternoon, more than a dozen devices were found and none detonated but pushed law enforcement officials onto high alert as they worry about more devices being delivered.

"The bottom line is that Americans must unify, and we must show the world that we are united together in peace and love and harmony as fellow American citizens. There is no country like our country, and every day we are showing the world just how truly great we are." Trump said.

Criticising press, Trump said he doesn’t get the credit he deserves from the news media.

"I can do the greatest thing for our country, and on the networks and on different things it will show bad," Trump said.

The president said he wouldn't call out any specific networks for their coverage.

Earlier, the President criticised CNN and said that the network had been "blaming me" for the work of a suspected serial bomber.

The individual recipients of the packages have all been outspoken critics of the president.

"I want to applaud the FBI, Secret Service, Department of Justice, the US Attorneys' Office for the Southern District of New York, the NYPD, and all Law Enforcement partners across the Country for their incredible work, skill and determination!" Trump tweeted.

