

At least 4 killed in US shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue: report

AFP
Published : Oct 27, 2018, 9:11 pm IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2018, 9:11 pm IST

Television pictures showed a police SWAT team and ambulances in the area.

 "There is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady," Pittsburgh's Public Safety department, which includes the police, said on Twitter. (Representational Image)

Washington: US media reported at least four people killed Saturday after police in the US city of Pittsburgh were called to an "active shooter," reportedly near a Jewish synagogue.

CBS reported that seven people were confirmed dead, and that two police officers had been shot, while Fox put the death toll at four. 

"There is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady," Pittsburgh's Public Safety department, which includes the police, said on Twitter.

The Tree of Life congregation is located in the area cited by police. Television pictures showed a police SWAT team and ambulances in the area. 

It is the latest shooting incident in the United States, where gunmen regularly cause mass casualties and firearms are linked to more than 30,000 deaths annually. 

