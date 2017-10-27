The Asian Age | News



Rex Tillerson urges Myanmar’s army chief to end violence in Rakhine

AFP
Published : Oct 27, 2017, 12:18 pm IST
Updated : Oct 27, 2017, 12:20 pm IST

Tillerson expressed ‘concern about the continuing humanitarian crisis and reported atrocities in Rakhine.’

‘The Secretary urged Burma's security forces to support the government in ending the violence in Rakhine state and allowing the safe return home of those displaced during this crisis, especially the large numbers of ethnic Rohingya.’ (Photo: AP)
 ‘The Secretary urged Burma's security forces to support the government in ending the violence in Rakhine state and allowing the safe return home of those displaced during this crisis, especially the large numbers of ethnic Rohingya.’ (Photo: AP)

Washington: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has urged Mynmar's army chief to help end the violence in Rakhine state that has forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee.

In a phone call with Min Aung Hlaing Thursday, Tillerson expressed "concern about the continuing humanitarian crisis and reported atrocities in Rakhine", according to a statement by State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.

"The Secretary urged Burma's security forces to support the government in ending the violence in Rakhine state and allowing the safe return home of those displaced during this crisis, especially the large numbers of ethnic Rohingya," she added.

Tags: rex tillerson, min aung hlaing, rohingya crisis, rohingya refugees
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

