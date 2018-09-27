The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 27, 2018 | Last Update : 11:52 AM IST

World, Americas

UN wasn't laughing at me, they were laughing with me, says Trump

AFP
Published : Sep 27, 2018, 10:55 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2018, 10:55 am IST

The incident took place during Trump's speech to the annual UN General Assembly.

Trump smiled and said, 'I didn't expect that reaction, but that's okay.' (Photo: AFP)
 Trump smiled and said, 'I didn't expect that reaction, but that's okay.' (Photo: AFP)

New York: US President Donald Trump says the United Nations wasn't laughing at him when he boasted about his government's successes during a speech to world diplomats. They were just sharing a "good time."

"We had fun," he told journalists in New York on Wednesday.

"They weren't laughing at me, they were laughing with me," he said. "People had a good time with me."

The incident took place during Trump's speech to the annual UN General Assembly.

Trump had launched into what sounded more like a campaign speech ahead of November's congressional elections, boasting in trademark fashion of how "in less than two years my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country."

Read: Trump says US ‘booming like never before’, draws a laugh from world leaders at UNGA

Assembled global dignitaries started to chuckle.

Trump then interrupted his prepared remarks and insisted, "So true," at which the laughter became audible.

Trump smiled and said, "I didn't expect that reaction, but that's okay."

Headlines quickly emerged about the world laughing at Trump. But on Wednesday, Trump said he had simply connected with an audience not known for levity -- "people who aren't big into clapping, applauding, smiling."

Tags: donald trump, trump administration, united nations, un general assembly
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

2

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated war film Taanaji finally goes on floors

3

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern makes history with baby at UN assembly

4

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champ

5

First poster: Thugs of Hindostan are all fired up but Aamir ‘can’t believe’ something

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham