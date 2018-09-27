The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 27, 2018 | Last Update : 11:52 AM IST

World, Americas

A look at Brett Kavanugh's 1982 calendar: sports, movies, parties

AP
Published : Sep 27, 2018, 11:44 am IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2018, 11:44 am IST

Ford is scheduled to testify Thursday morning before the Judiciary Committee, with Kavanaugh testifying separately, after she is finished.

This image released by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 in Washington, shows Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's calendar, from the Summer of 1982. (Photo: AP)
 This image released by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 in Washington, shows Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's calendar, from the Summer of 1982. (Photo: AP)

Washington: In detailed calendar pages provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh listed in green-and-white squares the activities that filled his summer when he was 17 years old — exams, movies, sports and plenty of parties.

The calendars were submitted by Kavanaugh's lawyers as evidence as he prepares to testify Thursday in response to allegations from Christine Blasey Ford, a woman who says he sexually assaulted her when they were both teenagers and when he was drunk. Kavanaugh denies the allegation. The calendar pages are from the summer of 1982, which is when Ford says she believes the assault occurred.

This image released by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 in Washington, shows Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's calendar, from the Summer of 1982. (Photo | AP) This image released by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 in Washington, shows Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's calendar, from the Summer of 1982. (Photo | AP)

This image released by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 in Washington, shows Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's calendar, from the Summer of 1982. (Photo | AP) This image released by the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 in Washington, shows Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's calendar, from the Summer of 1982. (Photo | AP)

In written testimony before the Senate hearing, Kavanaugh says he never had a "sexual or physical encounter of any kind" with Ford and had never done anything "remotely resembling" the conduct she describes.

Ford is scheduled to testify Thursday morning before the Judiciary Committee, with Kavanaugh testifying separately, after she is finished.

Nothing on the calendar appears to mention Ford, who has said she was a "friendly acquaintance" of Kavanaugh's at the time.

The May through August calendar pages mention several parties at various houses and also a beach week, highlighted in all caps the week after his exams end. Ford says she doesn't remember where or exactly when the assault took place.

It's unclear if the calendars will affect the opinions of the senators on the committee about Ford's allegation. Though a snapshot of Kavanaugh's life that summer, several days are blank and it's unlikely the calendar documents every single thing he did.

Kavanaugh's calendar does appear to list activities with two people who Ford said were at the gathering where she says she was assaulted — Mark Judge and Patrick J. Smyth, who was known as P.J. She has said Judge was in the room when it happened.

Read: 'Drunk' Kavanaugh used to behave inappropriately with girls: New accuser

On July 1, he scribbled, "Go to Timmy's for skis w/Judge, Tom, P.J., Bernie, Squi." On July 28, he writes: "Go to Judge's."

Otherwise Kavanaugh lists normal teenage activities — playing basketball, seeing popular 1982 movies like "Poltergeist" and "Rocky III" and even a college interview for Yale, which he eventually attended.

It also appears that Kavanaugh got into trouble with his parents from time to time. On three Fridays in July, he writes that he was "grounded."

Tags: brett kavanaugh, christine blasey ford, sexual assault, crime, crime against women

MOST POPULAR

1

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

2

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated war film Taanaji finally goes on floors

3

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern makes history with baby at UN assembly

4

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champ

5

First poster: Thugs of Hindostan are all fired up but Aamir ‘can’t believe’ something

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

The ninth edition of the Comic Strip Festival has a host of novelties for eager visitors and comic book enthusiasts. (Photos: AP)

Balloon's Day Parade is traditional show during each year's comic festival

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham