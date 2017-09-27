The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 27, 2017 | Last Update : 07:51 PM IST

World, Americas

US lawmakers introduce resolution to support India’s UNSC permanent membership

PTI
Published : Sep 27, 2017, 6:29 pm IST
Updated : Sep 27, 2017, 6:29 pm IST

“The UN Security Council still reflects the world as it was in 1945 when the United Nations was created,” a Congressional statement said.

US House of Representatives (File Photo)
 US House of Representatives (File Photo)

Washington: A resolution has been introduced in the US House of Representatives by two influential lawmakers to support India’s permanent membership in the UN Security Council, saying the time has come to recognise India’s role in increasing global prosperity.

Introduced by Congressman Ami Bera, Vice Ranking Member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and Congressman Frank Pallone, founder of Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, the resolution would put the House officially on record in supporting India’s bid.

Currently it has seven original co-sponsors.

“As the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy, the United States and India share common values and a growing partnership on many fronts, especially defence cooperation,” said Bera. “India plays a critical role as a strategic partner for the United States and is a pillar of stability in South Asia. The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council reflect the world as it was 60 years ago, and it’s time we recognise India’s role in increasing global prosperity,” he said.

Bera said that securing a permanent spot for India on the UN Security Council would strengthen democracy around the world.

“At a time when international relations are being redefined, we should acknowledge and empower those nations that share our enduring core values,” Pallone said.

Pallone said that it was in the interests of the US and the world to have a UN Security Council whose members combine military strength with respect for democracy and pluralism, and an appreciation of the dangers posed by rouge states and terrorist groups.

“India belongs on the UN Security Council and it is imperative that Congress makes this clear to the Trump administration and the world,” Pallone said.

“The UN Security Council still reflects the world as it was in 1945 when the United Nations was created,” a Congressional statement said.

Despite the fact that the UN has grown from 51 member nations at its inception to nearly 200, the Security Council has not grown to reflect these changes. There are currently five permanent members of the council— the US, the UK, Russia, China and France.

Tags: un security council, house of representatives, unsc, permanent membership
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Asus unveils VivoBook S15 at Rs 59,990 and ZenBook UX430 at Rs 74,990

2

Snake expert lets his own black mamba bite him, films his death after marital breakdown

3

A new era is about to begin for Pakistan cricket, says coach Mickey Arthur

4

After Kangana's allegations, Aditya Pancholi-Zarina Wahab send legal notice to her

5

Here's how you make the perfect pancake, says science

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Gucci opens with big bangs, wide shoulders and sequins; while PETA activists condemn the use of leather. (All photos: AP)

Big Bangs theory: Gucci goes back to the 80s for Milan Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham