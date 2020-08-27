Thursday, Aug 27, 2020 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
  World   Americas  27 Aug 2020  Why did this Trump supporter call him an Ulloo?
World, Americas

Why did this Trump supporter call him an Ulloo?

ANI
Published : Aug 27, 2020, 9:19 am IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2020, 9:19 am IST

‘Trump is wise like an owl or as you would say in Hindi - President Trump is wise like an ulloo,’ former TV host Tomi Lahren said

US TV host Tomi Lahren. (AP File)
  US TV host Tomi Lahren. (AP File)

London: Amid the campaign for US Presidential elections Donald Trump's supporter and a former TV host Tomi Lahren called him "wise like an ulloo" in a video message, according to an article in The Independent.

In the article Ali-Asgar Abedi said he paid Lahren USD 85 through Cameo App to call President Trump a "jackass".

 

Lahren addressed the Indian supporters of the US President in the video.

"Thanks for supporting the Make America Great agenda and to keep America great agenda. President Trump is wise like an owl or as you would say in Hindi -- President Trump is wise like an ulloo," she said.

Though she did not say the word 'jackass', she said 'ulloo' which literally means "owl" in Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi and colloquially "ulloo" means "jackass", said the article in The Independent and added that the term is only used pejoratively in India.

"For the uninitiated, Cameo is an app that allows people to pay (often washed-up) public figures to say anything they are told," the article said.

 

Citing the reason for such a prank, Abedi said, "Republican National Convention has been reduced to a cast of caricatures that closely resembles a comic book convention for villains only."

"Lahren thought she was calling Trump wise, but ended up insulting the man whose presidency her entire career is based on. Maybe her brain was fried from taking the President's advice about ingesting bleach. Or maybe she was easily duped because she's lacking in intellectual curiosity and only offers arguments that a toddler would call reductive," Abedi wrote.

"But we shouldn't just pick on Tomi Lahren -- because the reality is that it could have been any other pro-Trump commentator who fell naively into such an obvious trap. Ben Shapiro, Jesse Watters, Mark Levin, Sarah Palin or Kimberly Guifoyle could have fallen victim to the same prank just as easily (although in the case of Guifoyle, she probably won't appear on Cameo because her vocal performance at the RNC will probably convince Aerosmith to have her replace Steven Tyler.)" he added.

 

The US Presidential Elections are scheduled for November 3 this year.

Tags: tomi lahren, donald trump, trump ulloo, cameo app, jackass, republican national convention

Latest From World

Sudha Sundari Narayanan (third from left), a software developer from India, was among those sworn in as American citizens. (via Twitter handle @welprich)

Indian who sworn-in as US citizen by Trump didn't know it was being broadcast

The DF-26B and DF-21D missiles fired Wednesday targeted an area between the southern island province of Hainan and the Paracel Islands.(AP File)

China fired 'carrier killer' missile in disputed sea to warn US: Report

A member of a social media rights group displays pictures of actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed's music video meant to depict a young bride’s joy that as shot in a mosque and went viral on the internet, at his office in Islamabad, Pakistan. The video infuriated religious radicals who inundated social media with claims that Qamar’s dancing sullied the historic Wazir Khan Mosque. The uproar was the latest example of how trolling has exploded online in Pakistan since a lockdown, imposed in March over coronavirus concerns, confined tens of millions to their homes. (AP)

'Blasphemy': Trolls flood social media in Pakistan amid virus lockdown

A protester holds a Black Lives Matter sign during a demonstration against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AFP)

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham