Thursday, Aug 27, 2020 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

156th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,307,749

75,995

Recovered

2,523,443

56,191

Deaths

60,629

1,017

Maharashtra71871151479023089 Tamil Nadu3972613324546839 Andhra Pradesh3824692782473541 Karnataka3004062044395091 Uttar Pradesh2030281401073141 Delhi1657641477434347 West Bengal1477751112922964 Bihar126990104531653 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9677273091274 Gujarat90139703502945 Odisha8760256925494 Rajasthan7467056794992 Kerala6435538853258 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim14869343 Mizoram9674610
  World   Americas  27 Aug 2020  Indian who sworn-in as US citizen by Trump didn't know it was being broadcast
World, Americas

Indian who sworn-in as US citizen by Trump didn't know it was being broadcast

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2020, 1:36 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2020, 1:57 pm IST

Narayanan said she did not have an opinion about Trump's immigration policies and that she found out the ceremony was aired only later

Sudha Sundari Narayanan (third from left), a software developer from India, was among those sworn in as American citizens. (via Twitter handle @welprich)
  Sudha Sundari Narayanan (third from left), a software developer from India, was among those sworn in as American citizens. (via Twitter handle @welprich)

New York: A software developer from India, who was sworn-in as an American at a ceremony presided over by President Donald Trump in the White House, says she was unaware that the event was being broadcast during the Republican National Convention and "never dreamed" something like this would happen, a media report said.

Sudha Sundari Narayanan, 35, said the immigrants sworn-in at the White House had not been told that the naturalisation ceremony was broadcast during the convention on Tuesday, The New York Times reported.

 

"I was surprised and shocked and excited," Narayanan said.

Narayanan said she did not have an opinion about Trump's immigration policies and added that she found out that the ceremony aired during the Republican Convention only when an excited friend called her later that night and told her she was on television, the report said.

"I never dreamed that something like this would happen. I'm just a very simple girl trying to get my family running," Narayanan is quoted as saying in the report.

She says the event with the President "was very warm and welcoming. I told him it was such an honour to meet him."

The report said that Narayanan came to the United States in 2007 with her husband, who came on a student visa.

 

She came to the US on an F2 visa that allows spouses and dependents of foreign students studying at American colleges to temporarily stay in the United States, the report said.

Narayanan has two US-born children and she obtained lawful permanent residency in 2013. She said she took her citizenship test and had her required interview just a week before she received a call about the ceremony at the White House, the NYT report added.

Trump presided over the naturalisation ceremony at the White House where Narayanan and four immigrants from Bolivia, Lebanon, Sudan and Ghana were sworn-in as US citizens.

During the ceremony, Trump said Narayanan is a "phenomenal success", born in India, who came to the United States 13 years ago.

 

"Sudha is a talented software developer and she and her husband are raising two beautiful, wonderful children the apples of your life'. Thank you very much and congratulations. Fantastic job," the President said. Trump handed Narayanan, who was wearing a bright coral pink sari, her Certificate of Citizenship.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton slammed Trump for presiding over the naturalisation ceremony during the Republican National Convention, saying it was "like watching a fox bless a henhouse."

"Trump has spent his entire political career demonising immigrants. He's caged migrant babies at the border. He's used fear of 'caravans' as a political prop."

 

"Watching him preside over a naturalization ceremony last night was like watching a fox bless a henhouse," Clinton tweeted Wednesday.

The report quoted White House officials as saying that the ceremony was taped on Tuesday afternoon and publicly made available on the White House website.

"A White House spokeswoman said the president's re-election campaign had simply decided to use it once it was on the website," the report said.

The report said that Trump's willingness to "use the trappings of presidential power during a campaign convention was a striking departure from previous presidents, who avoided so blatantly blurring the lines between official actions and political activity."

 

Trump's declaration that "we welcome five absolutely incredible new members into our great American family" stands "in stark contrast to his anti-immigrant policies, often fueled by xenophobic language," the report added.

It said Trump's decision to preside over the naturalisation ceremony appeared aimed at suburbanites, people of colour and women "put off by his usually strident talk".

The report also added that the decision by Trump's campaign to feature the naturalisation ceremony angered some senior officials with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), which oversees the naturalisation process.

"Several expressed frustration with what they described as a politicised event," the report said.

 

Tags: sudha sundari narayanan, naturalization ceremony, trump convention, gop convention, indian software developer

Latest From World

The DF-26B and DF-21D missiles fired Wednesday targeted an area between the southern island province of Hainan and the Paracel Islands.(AP File)

China fired 'carrier killer' missile in disputed sea to warn US: Report

A member of a social media rights group displays pictures of actress Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed's music video meant to depict a young bride’s joy that as shot in a mosque and went viral on the internet, at his office in Islamabad, Pakistan. The video infuriated religious radicals who inundated social media with claims that Qamar’s dancing sullied the historic Wazir Khan Mosque. The uproar was the latest example of how trolling has exploded online in Pakistan since a lockdown, imposed in March over coronavirus concerns, confined tens of millions to their homes. (AP)

'Blasphemy': Trolls flood social media in Pakistan amid virus lockdown

A protester holds a Black Lives Matter sign during a demonstration against the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (AFP)

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Moderna, which has never brought a vaccine to market, has received nearly $1 billion from the U.S. government under its Operation Warp Speed program. (Representational Image: AP)

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears to work as well in older adults in early study

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham