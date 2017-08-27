The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 27, 2017 | Last Update : 01:15 PM IST

World, Americas

US aid to Pakistan 'will be conditioned', says White House official

PTI
Published : Aug 27, 2017, 12:00 pm IST
Updated : Aug 27, 2017, 12:00 pm IST

There have been long standing relationships between the Pakistani intelligence officials and these terrorist groups, White House said.

The official was responding to a series of question on the statements coming out of Pakistan, which are generally in strong opposition to the Trump's South Asia strategy. (Photo: File)
 The official was responding to a series of question on the statements coming out of Pakistan, which are generally in strong opposition to the Trump's South Asia strategy. (Photo: File)

Washington: America's aid to Pakistan "will be conditioned" on the steps Islamabad takes against terrorist groups such as the Taliban and the Haqqani network, a senior Trump administration official has said.

"There have been long standing relationships between the Pakistani intelligence officials and these terrorist groups. So, we don't expect things to change overnight. We expect incremental changes over time," the official told PTI. His comments came days after US President Donald Trump hit out at Pakistan for providing safe havens to "agents of chaos" that kill Americans in Afghanistan and warned Islamabad that it has "much to lose" by harbouring terrorists.

"We will be able to see when these changes start to happen. They (might) not become immediately apparent to the public, but we're confident that when Pakistan takes the steps we're asking it to do, we'll know it and we'll be able to assess. And so, our security aid will be conditioned on the steps that we expect them to take against, in particular, the Taliban-Haqqani Network," the official said.

The United States, the official said, is monitoring the situation carefully in Pakistan and expects some progress. "It wouldn't be appropriate for me to give exact timelines that we're dealing in.

But, certainly there is an expectation that we'll start to see some changes in the very near future," the official said when asked if the Trump administration has set a time line for progress in action being taken by Pakistan against the terrorist groups.

The official was responding to a series of question on the statements coming out of Pakistan, which are generally in strong opposition to the Trump's South Asia strategy. "How do you see Pakistan's reaction? Do you think that they would be, given these kind of reactions that's coming up in public domain, think they will be cooperating this time with you on counter-terrorism issues?" the official was asked. "I think the President was very clear that we are going to take a different approach to that stand. 

There's a lot of frustration (in the US) with the continued safe havens in Pakistan. But we believe there is hope for greater cooperation from Pakistan on these issues. It's Pakistan's choice.

Pakistan has much to benefit from by cooperating with the US and cracking down on some of these groups," the official said. And Pakistan has much to lose if it fails to do so, the official warned. "We're not going to talk about the precise steps that the US is considering with regard to its relationship with Pakistan. We'll reserve that for our private discussions on Pakistan.

We'll just simply say that it's extremely important to this administration that Pakistan take tangible steps against the groups that continue to support attacks against US service members and US officials in Afghanistan," the official said, adding that the US will be working very closely with Pakistani officials to achieve that objective.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif is soon expected to visit the US and meet Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Ahead of the US visit, Asif is scheduled to travel to China, Russia and Turkey to hold meetings with their leaders on the Trump's South Asia policy.

"We think that Pakistan will see that it's in its own interest to cooperate with the US. And that, when they're thinking about their core security interests in Afghanistan, they will assess that they can better achieve those objectives by being in a cooperative relationship with the US, rather than a contentious relationship. These are the kinds of conversations that we're having with Pakistan," the official added. 

Tags: donald trump, haqqani network, taliban, terrorist group
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Security guard's son tops CS exam in Ahmedabad

2

Samsung starts taking pre-orders for Galaxy Note 8

3

NASA unveils 'stunning image' of snow-covered dunes on Mars

4

Kolkata holds prayers, masses to observe Mother Teresa's 107th birth anniversary

5

Gwen Stefani's children not impressed by her work

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham