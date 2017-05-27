The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, May 27, 2017 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

World, Americas

Bill proposed for H-1B exemption for persons with PhD to benefit Indians

PTI
Published : May 27, 2017, 11:42 am IST
Updated : May 27, 2017, 1:48 pm IST

Lawmakers in a statement said numerous studies have found that H-1B visas correspond with an increase in jobs for native citizens.

Last month, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order for tightening the rules of the H-1B visa programme to stop “visa abuses”. (Photo: File)
 Last month, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order for tightening the rules of the H-1B visa programme to stop “visa abuses”. (Photo: File)

Washington: A bill has been re-introduced in the US House of Representatives that seeks exemption for foreign-born persons with an American PhD in science, technology, engineering or mathematics from the limits on the number of employment-based green cards and H-1B visas awarded annually.

Introduced by Congressmen Erik Paulsen and Mike Quigley, the Stopping Trained in America PhDs from Leaving the Economy (STAPLE) Act, is likely to benefit Indians given that they constitute the largest number of students doing PhD in the US.

“It is no surprise that the brightest minds from around the world come to the United States to pursue their advanced degrees, and we should be doing all we can to ensure students we educate and train here use what they’ve learned to contribute to the American economy,” said Congressman Erik Paulsen.

“With thousands of high-skilled jobs going unfilled, the STAPLE Act makes sure American companies are getting the talent they need. By stapling a green card or (a) visa to their diplomas, these professionals can invent and innovate new discoveries that grow our economy,” Paulsen said.

Quigley, in his remarks, said if the US was serious about fostering innovation, spurring economic activity, and staying competitive in the global marketplace, it must encourage the brightest minds in the world to study, work, and stay in its communities.

“We cannot advance our technology or research if we continue sending foreign-born, but US educated, students with advanced degrees away,” he said.

Noting that the H-1B visas are subject to annual caps that are woefully short of the number necessary to fill high- skilled jobs, the two lawmakers in a statement said numerous studies have found that H-1B visas correspond with an increase in jobs for native citizens.

For example, a 2011 American Enterprise Institute study found that “an additional 100 foreign-born workers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, or mathematics) fields with advanced degrees from US universities is associated with an additional 262 jobs among US natives,” they said.

Last month, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order for tightening the rules of the H-1B visa programme to stop “visa abuses”.

Trump said his administration is going to enforce ‘Hire American’ rules that are designed to protect jobs and wages of workers in the US.

The executive order also called upon the Departments of Labour, Justice, Homeland Security, and State to take action against fraud and abuse of our visa programmes.

Tags: us house of representatives, america phds, erik paulsen
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania wears USD 51,000 floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana in Sicily

2

Woman called 'elephant face' receives immense support in live-stream

3

Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge movie review - Jack Sparrow is lost in the sea

4

Apple to live stream WWDC17 on its website

5

Video: Trump seen shoving aside Montenegro PM Markovic to come in front

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham