Pak must take 'meaningful action' against terror group: US after IAF strikes

Published : Feb 27, 2019, 8:40 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2019, 9:38 am IST

Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State said, 'We encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost.'

Washington: Amid heightened tensions, the US has called for India and Pakistan to “exercise restraint”, and urging Islamabad to take action against terrorists.

Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State said, “We encourage India and Pakistan to exercise restraint, and avoid escalation at any cost.”

"Following Indian counter-terrorism actions on February 26, I spoke with Indian Minister of External Affairs Swaraj to emphasize our close security partnership and shared goal of maintaining peace and security in the region," Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo said that in talks with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, he stressed “the priority of de-escalating current tensions by avoiding military action, and the urgency of Pakistan taking meaningful action against terrorist groups operating on its soil.”

In a separate call with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Pompeo emphasised the close security partnership between the US and India and shared goal of maintaining peace and security in the region.

Pompeo is currently in Vietnam to attend the second summit between President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on the denuclearsation of the Korean peninsula.

Last week, US National Security Adviser John Bolton told his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval that America supports India's right to self-defence as both sides vowed to work together to ensure that Pakistan ceases to be a safe heaven for JeM and other terror groups.

