Wednesday, Feb 27, 2019 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

World, Americas

After IAF strikes, UN chief asks India, Pakistan to exercise ‘maximum restraint’

PTI
Published : Feb 27, 2019, 9:20 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2019, 9:20 am IST

The UN Secretary General’s remarks came after IAF carried out a pre-dawn air strike on a terror training camp inside Pakistan.

The strike was the first by the IAF inside Pakistan after the 1971 war. (File Photo)
 The strike was the first by the IAF inside Pakistan after the 1971 war. (File Photo)

United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres is following the situation between India and Pakistan “very closely” and has appealed to the governments of both nations to exercise “maximum restraint” to ensure the situation does not deteriorate further, a top UN official said Tuesday.

The UN Secretary General’s remarks came after Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a pre-dawn air strike on a terror training camp inside Pakistan.

The strike was the first by the IAF inside Pakistan after the 1971 war.

India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC) early Tuesday, killing a “very large number” of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders.

“He is obviously following the situation very closely and reiterates his urgent appeal to both the governments of India and the government of Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint to ensure that the situation does not further deteriorate,” UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters when asked about the Secretary General’s remarks on the air strike.

Dujarric said Guterres did not have any information on the possible casualties and has seen the news reports.

Guterres is returning to New York from Geneva and Dujarric said he had spoken to the UN chief about the situation between India and Pakistan before he boarded his plane.

The air strike came 12 days after the JeM carried out a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

India launched a major diplomatic offensive against Islamabad after the Pulwama attack and highlighted Pakistan’s role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

The international community led by the US pressed Pakistan to deny safe haven to terror groups operating form its soil and bring the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to justice.

India has asked Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control.

New Delhi also announced the withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation status for Pakistan and hiked the customs duty by 200 per cent on goods originating from Pakistan.

Tags: united nations, antonio guterres, pm narendra modi, imran khan, jaish-e-mohammed, crpf jawans, iaf strikes
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

Latest From World

Indonesian officials said on Wednesday dozens of rescuers were using spades and ropes to dig out more than 60 people. (Photo:AP)

3 killed in Indonesian landslide, 60 feared buried

Even though Pakistan has denied Indian Air Force had ambushed terror camp and cause heavy casualties, Islamabad vowed to respond 'at the time and place of its choosing’ and will raise issue at the United Nation and other international forums. (Photo: PTI)

Pak warns India of 'surprise', calls Nuclear authority meeting: report

The embattled leader will ask lawmakers to approve a three-step plan set out on Tuesday. (Photo:AP)

Theresa May to seek MPs' approval for new Brexit strategy

Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. (Photo: File)

15 years ago, US took note of Jaish's terror training camp in Balakot

MOST POPULAR

1

Australian cardinal challenges custody after being convicted of sex crimes

2

Prime Minister Modi takes Delhi Metro ride to attend ISKCON event

3

The Oscar controversy thickens

4

‘Was busy,’ said PM, late to event after meeting on IAF strikes

5

Sonu Sood speaks this about our Indian soldiers; read

more

Editors' Picks

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

A new smartphone may not be all that cheerful, but could probably save you big time, someday.

Why retiring your old smartphone could be crucial

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Mozilla Foundation, a non-profit organisation behind the famous Mozilla Firefox browser, has put out a list of smart devices that could help you know which devices are safe and which aren’t as much.

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham