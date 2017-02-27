The Asian Age | News

Monday, Feb 27, 2017

World, Americas

Kansas, Missouri governors flay killing of Indian engineer

PTI
Published : Feb 27, 2017, 6:54 am IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2017, 6:54 am IST

After the shooting, the suspect fled across the Kansas border into Missouri.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Las Vegas. (Photo: AP)
 Srinivas Kuchibhotla with his wife Sunayana Dumala in Las Vegas. (Photo: AP)

Washington: The Kansas governor and his counterpart in Missouri have strongly condemned the shooting incident that resulted in the death of an Indian engineer this week.

“This sort of senseless violence is never acceptable. Law enforcement in Kansas will continue to thoroughly investigate this crime,” Kansas governor Sam Brownback said.

“The friends and family of Srinivas Kuchibhotla are in our prayers. We hope for a speedy recovery for the other men who were shot,” Mr Brownback said.

Missouri governor Eric Greitens thanked his state law enforcement official for arresting the shooter who had fled Kansas after shooting the two Indian men. “It is alleged that, when the suspect went into the bar, he shouted ‘get out of my country’ before firing his weapon. We will learn the truth of what happened in the bar soon enough, but what we can say for certain is this: this hate has no place in our state,” he said.

“Violence has no place in our state. If you are a violent criminal who harms the innocent, you will find no quarter in our state. Come across our border, and we will find you and bring you to justice,” he said.

After the shooting, the suspect fled across the Kansas border into Missouri. “It was Missouri police officers from the Clinton police department who arrested him. He was sent back to Kansas and will face the judgment of the court on Monday,” he said.

“We owe our thanks to Missouri law enforcement for their quick action,” Mr Greitens said.    

