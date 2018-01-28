The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 27, 2018 | Last Update : 09:03 PM IST

World, Americas

UK: Indian-origin owners found guilty of renting out 'slum' house to 40

PTI
Published : Jan 27, 2018, 8:37 pm IST
Updated : Jan 27, 2018, 8:37 pm IST

The occupants had just two bathrooms to share between them and the fire exits were all blocked, causing a safety hazard.

The house, described as a “slum”, was divided into seven bedrooms on the ground floor, two on the first floor and crammed with as many as five people per room for rents between 40 and 75 pounds per week. (Photo: AFP | Representational)
 The house, described as a “slum”, was divided into seven bedrooms on the ground floor, two on the first floor and crammed with as many as five people per room for rents between 40 and 75 pounds per week. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

London: An Indian-origin family who colluded with a property agent to let out their four-bedroom house in north London to more than 40 immigrants have been found guilty of overcrowding by a court in London.

Harsha Shah, 53, her daughter Chandni, 27, and her brother-in-law Sanjay, 54, worked with agent Jaydipkumar Valand, 42, to illegally undertake multiple tenancies at the 1920s property which they also let fall into a state of disrepair, a UK court was told this week.

The house, described as a “slum”, was divided into seven bedrooms on the ground floor, two on the first floor and crammed with as many as five people per room for rents between 40 and 75 pounds per week, the Harrow Crown Court was told.

The occupants had just two bathrooms to share between them and the fire exits were all blocked, causing a safety hazard.

While the Shah family and Valand were convicted in May 2017, they are now fighting against having to hand over nearly 360,000 pounds obtained as rent during the course of the tenancy at a confiscation hearing at the Court.

Edmund Robb, appearing on behalf of the local Brent Borough Council, told Judge Stephen Rubin that besides claiming back any housing benefits paid out by the authority, the rent paid can also be seized under the UK’s proceeds of crime act.

“Receiving rent was in breach of a selective licence. If they had complied with the regulations the money would not have come into their hands. There was a minimum of 25 people living in the house and there could at any one time be up to 40 people living in the house,” he said.

However, the defence argued that taking the rent from the migrants was not an offence, and therefore, a confiscation order was not enforceable.

“We say that receiving the rent is not a criminal offence and neither is continuing the tenancy. They are clearly in breach of the law, but the receiving of rent was not illegal,” said lawyer Cameron Scott.

Judge Rubin will reserve his judgment on whether a proceeds of crime order can be enforced.

Meanwhile, following a trial at Willesden Magistrates Court in 2017, the Shah family were found guilty of failing to have the proper licence and will be sentenced at a later date.

Tags: property, rent, uk court, immigrants
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

MOST POPULAR

1

Oxford Dictionaries chooses ‘Aadhaar’ as Hindi word of 2017

2

Smart wearables Google Clip now available

3

Disneyland to open a brewery that sells craft beer

4

Caution: Fake Jio TV SMS scam stealing credit, debit card information

5

Facebook Live lets you tip the streamers

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: B-town celebs Amitabh, Sushmita and Shraddha spotted

Bollywood stars turned up for the screening of 'Padmaavat' held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars lend their support to Padmaavat team at special screening

With the film releasing on Thursday, the team of 'Padmaavat' held screenings, where Bollywood stars were snapped. (Photo: Viral BhayanI)

Movie time: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, others watch Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat

Shah Rukh Khan was among the three global stars who were honoured with Crystal Awards at the World Economic Forum held in Davos on Monday. (Photos: AP)

SRK receives Crystal Award at WEF in Davos; John, Blanchett also honoured

Bollywood stars showed their fitness side at the Mumbai Marathon 2018 held in the city on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Bollywood stars flaunt their medals, moments at the Mumbai Marathon

Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali addressed the media in Mumbai on Friday to inform that 'Pad Man' and 'Padmaavat' won't clash at the box office. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Padmaavat vs Pad Man: SLB requests Akshay to push release ahead, superstar obliges

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham