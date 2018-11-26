The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Nov 26, 2018 | Last Update : 11:36 AM IST

World, Americas

UN Security Council calls emergency meeting over Ukraine: Nikki Haley

AFP
Published : Nov 26, 2018, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Nov 26, 2018, 9:49 am IST

'An emergency Security Council meeting has been called for tomorrow at 11:00 am,' Haley tweeted.

The meeting was requested by both Russia and Ukraine, diplomatic sources told news agency AFP. (Photo: File)
 The meeting was requested by both Russia and Ukraine, diplomatic sources told news agency AFP. (Photo: File)

Washington: The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday after Russia confirmed it had seized three Ukrainian naval ships by force in a strait near Moscow-annexed Crimea, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said.

"An emergency Security Council meeting has been called for tomorrow at 11:00 am," she tweeted.

The meeting was requested by both Russia and Ukraine, diplomatic sources told news agency AFP.

Ukraine's navy had accused Russia of the unprecedented incident, including firing on its vessels in the Kerch Strait, a narrow waterway that gives access to the Sea of Azov that is used by both countries.

"In order to stop the Ukrainian military ships, weapons were used," Russia's FSB security service said, confirming that "three Ukrainian navy ships were boarded and searched."

Ukraine's navy said the incident took place as two small warships and a tugboat were heading through the strait for the port of Mariupol.

It said a Russian border guard vessel rammed the tugboat in "openly aggressive actions" and then fired on the ships, immobilizing all three.

It also said the Kerch Strait was blocked by a tanker, and that Russian military aircraft were flying over the area.

Ukraine said six of its soldiers were injured, while the FSB reported only three had suffered non-life threatening injuries and were given medical treatment.

Tags: un security council, nikki haley, ukraine, russian military aircraft, kerch strait
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

2

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

3

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

4

Here's how Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt bid good-bye to Kalank, see photos

5

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

An awards ceremony was held last night and many celebs had glamour written all over them as they slayed in their wear.

SRK, Akshay and students Sidharth, Varun, Alia slay at an awards

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham