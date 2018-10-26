Son of Jamal Khashoggi, killed in Saudi Arabian consulate, arrives in US

Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi, US-Saudi citizen, had previously been unable to leave Riyadh after his passport was restricted by the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia initially denied all knowledge of Khashoggi’s disappearance inside their consulate in Istanbul on October 2. (Photo: File)

Washington: The son of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi arrived in the US after leaving Riyadh with his family, a source told CNN on Thursday.

According to the report, Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi, a US-Saudi citizen, had previously been unable to leave Riyadh after his passport was restricted by the Kingdom a few months ago.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the Saudis to release Jamal’s son Salah. Deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said the US was “pleased” and he was allowed to leave the Kingdom.

During Mike Pompeo’s visit to Saudi, he met Khashoggi’s son and made it “clear to Saudi leaders” that Washington wanted the son to return to the United States.

Salah Khashoggi is the eldest son of the journalist who Saudi official now admit was killed in a pre-meditated murder. It was executed by a squad of men with close ties to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia initially denied all knowledge of Khashoggi’s disappearance inside their consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Later, they announce that they had identified 18 men involved in the operation.

Salah’s departure came hours after the public prosecutor’s office admitted that the killing of the journalist had been planned in advance and added that those responsible for the crime would be punished.