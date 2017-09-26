The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 26, 2017 | Last Update : 11:36 AM IST

World, Americas

Any claim of declaring war on North Korea absurd: White House defends Trump's tweet

AGENCIES
Published : Sep 26, 2017, 11:03 am IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2017, 11:04 am IST

North Korea's top diplomat said Monday that US President Donald Trump's weekend tweet was a 'declaration of war'.

US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un (Photo: AFP)
 US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un (Photo: AFP)

Washington: The White House has rejected claims that the US has declared war on North Korea, asserting that any suggestion in this regard is ‘absurd’, even as the two nuclear powers engaged in a war of words again.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was responding to questions in this regard at her daily press conference.

“Not at all. We’ve not declared war on North Korea. And frankly, the suggestion of that is absurd,” she said.

Sanders said it is never appropriate for a country to shoot down another country’s aircraft when it’s over international waters.

“Our goal is still the same: We continue to seek the peaceful denuclearising of the Korean Peninsula -- that’s our focus -- doing that through both the maximum economic and diplomatic pressures as possible at this point,” the White House Press Secretary said in response to a question.

North Korea's top diplomat said Monday that US President Donald Trump's weekend tweet was a "declaration of war" and North Korea has the right to retaliate by shooting down US bombers, even in international airspace.

It was the latest escalation in a week of undiplomatic exchanges between North Korea and the US during the UN General Assembly's annual ministerial meeting.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told reporters that the United Nations and the international community have said in recent days that they didn't want "the war of words" to turn into "real action."

But he said that by tweeting that North Korea's leadership led by Kim Jong-Un "won't be around much longer," Trump "declared the war on our country."

Trump tweeted on Saturday: "Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at UN if he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!"

North Korea has repeatedly said it needs a nuclear deterrent because the US intends to invade it.

Ri told the General Assembly on Saturday that the DPRK's recent "ICBM-mountable H-bomb test" was a key step to completing its nuclear force.

He called it "a war deterrent for putting an end to nuclear threat of the US and for preventing its military invasion."

"Our ultimate goal is to establish the balance of power with the US," the foreign minister said.

Tags: un general assembly, donald trump, ri yong ho, north korea
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

IP ratings and MIL-STD ratings: Smartphone protection standards explained

2

'Meatiest' pub owner vows one million free lunches

3

Philippines bans compulsory high heels in workplace

4

Meet the canine who buys her own treats

5

Three minutes of high intensity exercise can be just as effective as half an hour at the gym: Fitness expert

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Gucci opens with big bangs, wide shoulders and sequins; while PETA activists condemn the use of leather. (All photos: AP)

Big Bangs theory: Gucci goes back to the 80s for Milan Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham