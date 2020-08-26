Wednesday, Aug 26, 2020 | Last Update : 02:18 PM IST

155th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,239,096

47,452

Recovered

2,468,688

43,164

Deaths

59,645

765

Maharashtra70382351479022794 Tamil Nadu3913033324546721 Andhra Pradesh3716392782473460 Karnataka2918262044394958 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1640711477434330 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar124827104531644 Telangana11168885223780 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jammu and Kashmir3377625594638 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
  World   Americas  26 Aug 2020  Indian software developer Sudha Narayanan becomes US citizen in rare ceremony at White House
World, Americas

Indian software developer Sudha Narayanan becomes US citizen in rare ceremony at White House

PTI
Published : Aug 26, 2020, 12:39 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2020, 1:04 pm IST

Trump hosted a naturalisation ceremony at the White House as part of the Republican National Convention

Sudha Sundari Narayanan (third from left), a software developer from India, was among those sworn in as American citizens. (via Twitter handle @welprich)
  Sudha Sundari Narayanan (third from left), a software developer from India, was among those sworn in as American citizens. (via Twitter handle @welprich)

New York/Washington: President Donald Trump has presided over a rare naturalisation ceremony at the White House where five immigrants, including a software developer from India, were sworn in as American citizens, as the US leader welcomed them to the "magnificent nation" that is comprised of every race, religion and colour.

Trump hosted the naturalisation ceremony at the White House and the video of the ceremony was played during the second night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday.

 

Immigrants from five countries - India, Bolivia, Lebanon, Sudan and Ghana, stood in a line during the ceremony in the White House.

With their right hand raised and a US flag in their left hand, they were administered the Oath of Allegiance by Acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, while Trump looked on.

Sudha Sundari Narayanan, a software developer from India, was among those sworn in as American citizens.

"Today America rejoices as we welcome five absolutely incredible new members into our great American family. You are now fellow citizens of the greatest nation on the face of God's Earth. Congratulations," Trump said.

 

Trump said the newly sworn-in American citizens followed the rules, obeyed the laws, learned the nation's history, embraced American values and proved themselves to be men and women of the highest integrity.

"It's not so easy. You went through a lot and we appreciate you being here with us today. You've earned the most prized treasured, cherished and priceless possession anywhere in the world. It's called American citizenship. There is no higher honour and no greater privilege," Trump said adding that it is an honour for him to be their President.

Later, Trump read out the names and a few details of the five new citizens.

 

Trump said Narayanan is a "phenomenal success", born in India, who came to the United States 13 years ago.

"Sudha is a talented software developer and she and her husband are raising two beautiful, wonderful children the apples of your life'. Thank you very much and congratulations. Fantastic job."

Trump handed Narayanan, who was wearing a bright coral pink sari, her Certificate of Citizenship.

In his remarks, Trump congratulated the new citizens and said it is his honour to be with them. He added that with the rights and freedoms each of them now enjoy as citizens, there is no dream beyond their wildest reach because Americans can do anything.

 

"Today you have also accepted the profound duties and responsibilities that come with American citizenship. By swearing the Oath of Allegiance, each of you has entered a sacred and unbreakable covenant with our nation."

Trump said the five new citizens have pledged their "undying loyalty" to the American people, the American Constitution and the American way of life. "The history and heritage of the United States are now yours to preserve and pass down to the next generation. Our culture, our traditions and our values are now yours to uphold and live by."

He added that the US Bill of Rights is "now yours to support, protect, and defend. As citizens, you're now stewards of this magnificent nation, a family comprised of every race, colour, religion, creed, united by the bonds of love."

 

The United States Bill of Rights comprises the first ten amendments to the United States Constitution.

First Lady Melania Trump also recalled her immigrant journey in the US. During her address at the Rose Garden, she said she arrived in the US when she was 26 years old, adding that living and working in the land of opportunity was a dream come true for her.

"But I wanted more. I wanted to be a citizen. After 10 years of paperwork and patience, I studied for the test in 2006 and became an American citizen."

"As an immigrant and a very independent woman, I understand what a privilege it is to live here and to enjoy the freedoms and opportunities that we have."

 

Immigration featured in addresses during the second night of the convention.

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez said that as the daughter of Cuban immigrants, her story began in 1959, before "I was born, when my parents' dreams of a prosperous life became a nightmare. Chaos spread quickly when Fidel Castro took control of Cuba."

Trump's son Eric Trump said Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden "has pledged to stop border wall construction and give amnesty and healthcare to all illegal immigrants."

Immigration has been a very critical agenda of the Trump campaign and his presidency, with Trump asserting throughout that as the American President he will ensure job security and safety for American citizens first.

 

As job losses mounted and the American economy suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump ordered some stringent immigration restrictions, including suspending the H1B visas, which is popular among Indian IT professionals, along with other foreign work visas for the rest of the year.

Trump has said the step was essential to help millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the current economic crisis.

Indian IT workers form the majority of H1B visa holders in the US and have to wait decades for Green Cards due to a huge backlog.

Tags: sudha sundari narayanan, republican national convention, us immigrants, naturalisation ceremony, indian american, software developer

Latest From World

Vorayuth

Thai court issues new arrest warrant for notorious Red Bull scion

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (AFP File)

Kremlin dismisses Navalny poison claims as calls mount for probe

President Donald Trump leaves with first lady Melania Trump after her speech to the 2020 Republican National Convention from the Rose Garden of the White House. (AP)

Republican campaign hopes to show Trump as human to win back lost support

Carole King waves to the crowd as she takes the stage at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in New York.(AP File)

Biden campaign ‘flooding the zone’ with celebrity backers

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham