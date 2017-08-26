The Asian Age | News

Now, Canada asks its citizens travelling India to be on alert amid Dera violence

PTI
Published : Aug 26, 2017, 4:10 pm IST
Updated : Aug 26, 2017, 4:10 pm IST

 Supporters of the Dera Sacha Sauda vandalised vehicles in Panchkula. Police used water cannon in an attempt to disperse the crowd. (Photo: AP)

Toronto: Canada on Saturday asked its citizens travelling to India to exercise a high degree of caution following widespread violence after the conviction of self- styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a rape case.

Thousands of followers of Ram Rahim, who is the head of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda, went on the rampage on Friday, setting fire to vehicles, buildings and railway stations soon after a special CBI court convicted him in a 2002 rape case.

"Following the conviction of a prominent sect leader on August 25, 2017, tensions remain high in the States of Punjab and Haryana, and various other areas," Canadian government issued an advisory.

"Tens of thousands of people have gathered in protest, some of which have become violent. Local authorities have placed Delhi on high alert do to sporadic violence. Various trains through Haryana and the Punjab have been cancelled and road closures and security checks have been imposed", Canada government said in advisory.

"Power supplies, mobile internet and other telecommunication services are restricted in certain areas. If you are in one of the affected areas, limit your movements and monitor local media for the latest information," the advisory said.

In Haryana’s Panchkula, 29 people died and over 250 were injured after the Dera Sacha Sauda followers went on a rampage on Friday.

Over 60 police personnel including two IPS officers were also injured. Two people died in Sirsa, the headquarters of Ram Rahim’s sect Dera Sacha Sauda.

