Sunday, Jul 26, 2020 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

123rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,382,995

45,974

Recovered

883,793

33,685

Deaths

32,078

675

Maharashtra35711719996713132 Tamil Nadu2067371510553320 Delhi1283891109313777 Karnataka85870313471726 Andhra Pradesh8085839935933 Uttar Pradesh60771377121348 West Bengal53973335291290 Gujarat53631389312282 Telangana5246640334455 Rajasthan3473524657608 Bihar3351122832221 Assam299222176276 Haryana2975522953382 Madhya Pradesh2621017866791 Odisha2401315201163 Kerala16996756255 Jammu and Kashmir167829217296 Punjab122168096282 Jharkhand7627335476 Chhatisgarh6819456736 Uttarakhand5717344162 Tripura3783213110 Puducherry2654156138 Manipur214614920 Himachal Pradesh1992114612 Goa1636286529 Nagaland12395370 Arunachal Pradesh9913343 Chandigarh82353513 Meghalaya558874 Sikkim4731220 Mizoram3321830
  World   Americas  26 Jul 2020  Hurricane Hanna lashes south Texas coast already hit by virus
World, Americas

Hurricane Hanna lashes south Texas coast already hit by virus

AFP
Published : Jul 26, 2020, 8:48 am IST
Updated : Jul 26, 2020, 8:48 am IST

Hanna, the first Atlantic hurricane of 2020, is bringing in heavy rain, storm surge and potentially life-threatening flash flooding

Man battles with his umbrellas as Hurricane Hanna begins to make landfall, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. The National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning that Hanna's maximum sustained winds had increased and that it was expected to make landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening. (AP)
 Man battles with his umbrellas as Hurricane Hanna begins to make landfall, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. The National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning that Hanna's maximum sustained winds had increased and that it was expected to make landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening. (AP)

Houston: Hanna, the first Atlantic hurricane of 2020, slammed into the coast of coronavirus-hit Texas on Saturday, bringing heavy rain, storm surge and potentially life-threatening flash flooding.

The Category 1 storm packed winds of around 90 miles (145 kilometers) per hour as it came ashore at Padre Island at 5 pm (2200 GMT), the US National Hurricane Center said.

"Hanna is expected to produce heavy rains across portions of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico. These rains will result in life-threatening flash flooding," and some river flooding, the meteorologists said.

"Life-threatening storm surge will continue along portions of the Texas coast," it said, with the surge potentially reaching 6 feet (1.8 meters) in some areas.

Hanna could drop 18 inches (45 centimeters) of rain through Monday on south Texas and the Mexican states of Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and northern Tamaulipas.

Hanna roared ashore as Texas is facing a huge surge in coronavirus infections, with officials instituting a state-wide mask mandate to try to curb the spread of the disease.

Hanna was about 70 miles south of Corpus Christi, Texas, when it made landfall. The city of 325,000, home to one of the largest virus outbreaks in Texas, had closed libraries and museums as residents braced for the storm, local media reported.

The US is the hardest-hit country in the coronavirus pandemic, with some 4.2 million cases, and authorities will have to figure out how to safely shelter residents forced out of their homes by future hurricanes this season.

Hanna was forecast to move inland over south Texas on Saturday night, and into northeastern Mexico on Sunday.

Two other storm systems were churning Saturday: Pacific Hurricane Douglas, bearing down on the Hawaiian islands, and Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the Atlantic, near the Windward Islands.

Douglas -- at one point a powerful Category 4 hurricane -- has weakened to a Category 1 storm with wind speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The NHC said Saturday the storm "will be near the main Hawaiian Islands late tonight and will move over parts of the state Sunday and Monday," bringing high winds, heavy surf, and rainfall of up to 10 inches.

A hurricane warning was in effect in Oahu.

Meanwhile, Venezuela's government warned of heavy rains and gusting winds as Gonzalo moved west across the Caribbean.

Big waves have already started to pound the coast in eastern Venezuela and power was knocked in some areas Saturday, Venezuelan media reported.

Tags: hanna hurricane, texas, hurricanes 2020, hanna hurricane texas, hanna hurricane details

Latest From World

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures before going out for a ride on his motorcycle after he announced he tested negative for COVID-19 more than two weeks after being diagnosed, in Brasilia. (AFP)

Bolsonaro announces testing negative for COVID-19

North Korean authorities have imposed a lockdown on the border city of Kaesong after discovering what they say is the country's first suspected coronavirus case. (Representational Image:AP)

North Korea declares emergency in border city over suspected COVID-19 case

A Sri Lankan municipal health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Colombo. (AP)

Sri Lanka successfully curbed virus community spread: COVID task force chief

Federal officers use chemical irritants and projectiles to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Friday, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Since federal officers arrived in downtown Portland in early July, violent protests have largely been limited to a two block radius from the courthouse. (AP)

Portland protests gather in thousands, standoff with feds continue

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham