The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 26, 2018 | Last Update : 12:51 PM IST

World, Americas

2 Indian-Americans charged with USD 16 million US Postal Service dupe

PTI
Published : Jun 26, 2018, 12:31 pm IST
Updated : Jun 26, 2018, 12:30 pm IST

Yogesh Patel, Arvind Lakkamsani, cheated USPS by forging documents, using official date stamp to fraudulently authenticate postage payment.

According to the charges, Mr Patel and Mr Lakkamsani schemed with a third defendant, David Gargano, to fraudulently cause the USPS to deliver numerous bulk mailings without payment. (Representational Image)
 According to the charges, Mr Patel and Mr Lakkamsani schemed with a third defendant, David Gargano, to fraudulently cause the USPS to deliver numerous bulk mailings without payment. (Representational Image)

Washington: Two Indian-Americans, owners of a bulk-mailing company in suburban Chicago, were on June 26 charged with swindling the US Postal Service of at least USD 16 million.

Owner and operator of Prodigy Mailing Services, Yogesh Patel and Arvind Lakkamsani, defrauded USPS by forging documents and secretly using an official date stamp to fraudulently authenticate payment of postage for than 80 million pieces of mail, according to criminal charges filed by the US Attorney's Office in Chicago.

According to the charges, Patel and Lakkamsani schemed with a third defendant, David Gargano, to fraudulently cause the USPS to deliver numerous bulk mailings without payment.

The trio forged a USPS clerk's signature on the verification forms and secretly used an official postal service date stamp to make it falsely appear that the clerk had authenticated postage, the charges allege.

From 2010 to 2015, the defendants caused a loss to the postal service of at least USD 16 million, according to the charges.

Each of the three defendants - Patel, 58, of Orlando, Florida, Lakkamsani, 57, of Northbrook, Illinois and Gargano, 51, of Barrington, Illinois - have been charged with one count of mail fraud. Arraignments in the US District Court in Chicago have not yet been scheduled, a media release said.

According to the charges, Gargano-owned and Illinois-based Direct Mail Resources Inc, which collected a fee to match customers seeking to make bulk mailings with companies who could perform those services, such as Prodigy. Gargano referred two energy companies to Prodigy for bulk mailing services.

The two energy companies provided millions of dollars to the defendants to pay the postage for the companies' bulk mailings. Instead of using those funds to pay the postage, the defendants split the money among themselves and used it for their own benefit, the charges allege.

Federal prosecutors alleged that the defendants made the mailings but kept the postage money from the energy companies without paying postage to the postal service.

Patel and Lakkamsani fraudulently maintained a key to a postal service mail unit, which was located inside Prodigy's facility, and used the key to secretly access an official date-stamp without the USPS' knowledge or approval, the release said.

By forging the postal clerk's signature and fraudulently stamping the mailings, the two Indian-Americans made it falsely appear that the verification forms - which identified the amount of postage paid for the bulk mailings - were authentic and that postage had been appropriately paid, federal prosecutors alleged.

Tags: indian-americans, us postal service, fraud
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

2

Porn website shuts down, asked to cough up $2 million fine

3

'Dhadak will be a big hit': Arjun says sister Janhvi's film reminds him of his debut

4

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

5

Meghan Markle probably won’t be Prince Louis’ godmother, here’s why

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bolllywood stars had a gala night at the IIFA Awards held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday. (Photos: Twitter/@IIFA)

IIFA: Rekha's stunning act after 20 years, Shraddha, Ranbir, others dazzle

After stepping out for a dinner date, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had guests at the former’s residence in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Rains and Nick make Priyanka blush, couple welcomes Alia, Parineeti over

Ajay Devgn and Kajol together supported a cause for the state of Maharashtra at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Kajol lend support to cause, but their cute moments steal the spotlight

Bollywood has geared up for IIFA and celebrities have left to Bangkok for the same. Among those spotted were Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and others.

IIFA 2018: Aamir Khan, Sonakshi, Varun Dhawan snapped at airport

It was a day of celebrations for Bollywood stars in Mumbai on Wednesday as two film teams partied in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Party time: Arjun makes Parineeti blush; Kiara, KJo, others also celebrate

Miss India was announced in a very star-studded affair, where Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others glammed up the event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez glam up at Miss India

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham