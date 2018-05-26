The Asian Age | News

Saturday, May 26, 2018

World, Americas

Democrats trying to drive wedge into nuke talks with N Korea: Trump

PTI
Published : May 26, 2018, 7:30 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2018, 7:28 am IST

Trump also said that in addition to rooting against the N Korea meet, Democrats are also defending thugs.

With the 2018 midterm elections on the horizon, Trump has gone out of his way to poke Democrats. (Photo: File | AP)
Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday accused Democrats of "rooting against" upcoming nuclear talks with North Korea, and said his political opponents were trying to coddle gang members.

With the 2018 midterm elections on the horizon, Trump has gone out of his way to poke Democrats.

On Friday, he lumped his grievances against them into a tweet: "Democrats are so obviously rooting against us in our negotiations with North Korea. Just like they are coming to the defense of MS 13 thugs, saying that they are individuals & must be nurtured, or asking to end your big Tax Cuts & raise your taxes instead. Dems have lost touch!"

Tags: donald trump, us-north korea meeting, democrats, denuclearlzation
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

