The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 | Last Update : 03:15 PM IST

World, Americas

Pompeo's nomination opposed for remarks on Indians, Muslims

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 1:23 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 2:19 pm IST

Schumer and Menendez were referring to the tweet that Pompeo’s campaign made in 2010 against his then Indian-American political opponent.

Pompoe campaign tweeted 'good read' a link to a blog that described Goyale as a 'turban topper' who 'could be a Muslim, a Hindu, a buddhist etc who knows.' (Photo: AP)
 Pompoe campaign tweeted 'good read' a link to a blog that described Goyale as a 'turban topper' who 'could be a Muslim, a Hindu, a buddhist etc who knows.' (Photo: AP)

Washington: The nomination of Mike Pompeo, the CIA Director, for the US secretary of state was on Wednesday opposed by Democrats as they raked up his remarks on Indians, Muslims and other ethnic minorities.

“These concerns are beyond policy disagreements, which alone are not a basis for rejecting a nominee,” Senator Robert Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on the Senate floor as Senators debated on the Secretary of State nomination of Pompeo.

Senator Charles Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader, said he asked Pompeo if he would recant what he had said about Muslims and Indian Americans, LGBTQ Americans, and women’s rights, now that he was in line to be the US secretary of state and had to deal with countries that might be affected by his remarks.

“Again, he demurred. So, with a clear conscience, I will be voting against Pompeo’s nomination. I still believe the president deserves his team, and that disagreements on policy alone are not a sufficient reason to reject a nomination,” he said. “But I gave Pompeo the benefit of the doubt and three chances to answer the questions that I thought were extremely important and assuage my broader concerns about his nomination, and [he] did not answer those questions in any way that was satisfying. So, with a clear conscience, I will be voting against his nomination,” Schumer said.

Another top Democrat Senator Robert Menendez also raised the issue.

“On our own border, we simply cannot address the threat of drug traffickers or opioids without productive collaboration with Mexico. When the President wants to call Mexicans drug-traffickers and rapists, as our nation’s top diplomat – who during his confirmation hearing insisted his “record is exquisite with respect to treating people of each and every faith with the dignity they deserve” – would Pompeo advise the President not to? Or would it be the Pompeo who once called a political opponent a “turban-topper” prevail?” Menendez said.

“How will he explain this kind of rhetoric to people of myriad different faiths who wear turbans – whether millions of Sikhs, Punjabis or Muslims in India, a critically important ally – or Orthodox Christians in the Horn of Africa, or tribal leaders in Afghanistan with whom we are trying to build constructive relationships based on values of democracy and human rights?” he asked.

“What impact will his accusations that Muslim leaders in the United States are somehow “complicit” in devastating terrorist attacks have as he engages with Muslim leaders and citizens around the world?” Meneddez added.

He said nearly two billion people in the world adhere to the Muslim faith, many in countries with whom the US has relationships critical to protecting and promoting its security.

Schumer and Menendez were referring to the tweet that Pompeo’s campaign made in 2010 against his then Indian-American political opponent Raj Goyale in the Fourth Congressional District of Kansas.

His campaign tweeted “good read” a link to a blog that described Goyale as a “turban topper” who “could be a Muslim, a Hindu, a buddhist etc who knows.”

Tags: mike pompeo, cia, robert menendez, charles schumer, raj goyale
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

2

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

3

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

4

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

5

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMLife

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham