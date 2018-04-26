The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 26, 2018 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

World, Americas

Free press under open assault in Trump era, says Hillary Clinton

AP
Published : Apr 26, 2018, 1:08 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2018, 1:07 pm IST

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Clinton’s remarks.

'We are living through an all-out war on truth, facts and reason,' Clinton said at the PEN America World Voices Festival, in Manhattan. (Photo: File)
 'We are living through an all-out war on truth, facts and reason,' Clinton said at the PEN America World Voices Festival, in Manhattan. (Photo: File)

New York: Hillary Clinton excoriated US President Donald Trump for his treatment of the media, saying in remarks on Sunday that press rights and free speech are “under open assault” in the current administration, which she compared to an authoritarian regime.

“We are living through an all-out war on truth, facts and reason,” Clinton said at the PEN America World Voices Festival, in Manhattan.

“When leaders deny things we can see with our own eyes, like the size of a crowd at the inauguration, when they refuse to accept settled science when it comes to urgent challenges like climate change … it is the beginning of the end of freedom, and that is not hyperbole. It’s what authoritarian regimes through history have done.”

Clinton, who was delivering the festival’s Arthur Miller Freedom to Write Lecture, began by discussing threats to press freedom and free speech around the globe, including in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. But she soon turned her remarks to the United States under Trump, saying that such freedoms are “in the most perilous position I’ve seen in my lifetime.”

“Today we have a president who seems to reject the role of a free press in our democracy,” she said of her 2016 opponent. “Although obsessed with his own press coverage, he evaluates it based not on whether it provides knowledge or understanding, but solely on whether the daily coverage helps him and hurts his opponents.”

And she added: “Now, given his track record, is it any surprise that according to the latest round of revelations, he joked about throwing reporters in jail to make them talk?” The reference to revelations from memos by former FBI director James Comey was Clinton’s only reference to Comey, who was fired by Trump.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Clinton’s remarks.

Clinton’s remarks were followed by an onstage conversation with Nigerian-born novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, largely about the 2016 election. Under friendly questioning, the former secretary of state was asked if she had “hit back” enough during the campaign _ a reference to a childhood episode in which, Clinton has written, her mother gave her permission to hit back at a bully.

“I now think that I didn’t,” Clinton said. She described the much-discussed moment when Trump was “stalking me on that debate stage.”

She recalled thinking, “What do I do? Do I turn around and say, ‘Back up, you creep?”’ But then, she said, “the coverage would have been, ‘She can’t take the pressure, she got angry.”’ And so, she said she told herself, “You just have to be calm and in control. Because ultimately what the country wants is someone who is not blowing up in the Oval Office.”

“Well, you know that did not work out so well,” she said, to laughter in the audience.

Adichie expressed admiration for Clinton but confessed to some disappointment that in her Twitter profile, she describes herself first as a “wife” — followed by mom, grandma and then her professional titles, ending with 2016 presidential candidate. The author said she would have preferred Clinton begin with “should have been a damned good president.”

Clinton spoke of the difficulty she had in finding a balance between one’s personal roles and relationships and one’s professional roles. “It shouldn’t be either-or,” she said, noting that she had long strived for the right mix.

“But when you put it that way, I am going to change it,” she said of her Twitter profile, to laughter and applause.

As of Monday morning, she had not yet done so.

Tags: hillary clinton, donald trump, press rights, free speech, james comey
Location: United States, New York, New York

MOST POPULAR

1

JFK assassination: Study confirms bullet was fired from behind by Lee Harvey Oswald

2

10 mistakes you are making on dating apps

3

Kalki Koechlin to compete with 'Gully Boy' Ranveer Singh in rap?

4

Ranbir Kapoor unaware about casting couch in Bollywood

5

Get into my car: Amazon will also deliver to vehicles from now on

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

more

ALSO FROMLife

On the day of Sant Jordi, people give one another a rose or a book. The Generalitat in Plaça de Sant Jaume is open to the public and there is a large rose market in the palace and around it, where people can buy both books and roses. (Photo: AP)

Saint Jordi Day: Celebrating love, flowers and books in Spain

Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to healthy baby boy — a third child for Kate and Prince William and fifth in line to the British throne. (Photos: AP)

Royal Birth: Prince Willam and Kate Middleton welcome healthy baby boy

Commonly referred to as the Water Festival, Maha Thingyan allows people to celebrate the Burmese New Year. (Photos: AP)

Myanmar Water Festival: Revelers celebrate descent of Thagyamin to Earth.

From polar bear cub Nanook making first appearance to stark picture of swan nesting amidst rubbish, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Coachella prides itself on both recognizing rising artists and showcasing splashy headliners (Photo: AFP)

Flower power and nostalgia at Coachella as festival goers witness epic reunion

More than 250 cats take part in the two-day competition in the Romanian capital. (Photo: AP)

Romania cat festival sees enthusiasts judge feline beauty

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham