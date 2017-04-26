The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017 | Last Update : 02:09 PM IST

World, Americas

US: Indian-American Vishal J Amin's name sent to Senate for 'IP czar'

PTI
Published : Apr 26, 2017, 1:08 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2017, 1:03 pm IST

Amin has served in the administration of former president George W Bush at the White House as Associate Director for Domestic Policy.

Indian-American Vishal J Amin (Photo: Amin's Linkedin profile)
 Indian-American Vishal J Amin (Photo: Amin's Linkedin profile)

Washington: Indian-American Vishal J Amin's name has been sent by President Donald Trump to the Senate for confirmation as America's new 'IP czar' to coordinate the country's law-enforcement strategy around copyright, patents and trademarks.

If confirmed by the Senate, Amin, who is currently Senior Counsel on House Judiciary Committee, would succeed Daniel Marti in the White House.

Earlier this month, Trump had tapped him as the US' new Intellectual Property Enforcement Coordinator -- dubbed as 'IP czar' -- to coordinate US law-enforcement strategy around copyright, patents and trademarks.

Amin has served in the administration of former president George W Bush at the White House as Associate Director for Domestic Policy and at the US Department of Commerce as Special Assistant and Associate Director for Policy in the Office of the Secretary, the White House said.

Amin received his bachelor's degree in neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University and his law degree from Washington University in St Louis. The Recording Industry Association of America welcomed his nomination.

"The prompt appointment and consideration of this position is critical, and we commend President Trump for his choice. Vishal Amin is a smart, thoughtful leader and we look forward to working with him," said Cary Sherman, chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America.

Tags: ip czar, indian-american, vishal j amin, donald trump, us department of commerce
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonakshi gets replaced by Malaika Arora Khan as judge on Nach Baliye 8

2

Beware of false WhatsApp codes, it could be a scam

3

Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in Bangladesh

4

It's official! Shraddha Kapoor to essay Saina Nehwal's role in biopic

5

Sanjay gets sentimental on the last day of his film's shoot

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Assamese celebrate the Suwori festival which coincides with Rongali Bihu by hosting elephant fights, horse races, dances and songs along with tug-of-war. (Photo: AP)

Locals celebrate vibrant Suwori tribal festival in Assam

Sand artist Jim Denevan creates detailed sand art using sticks and rakes to create distinct or geometrical patterns near beaches. (Photo: Facebook/JimDenevan)

US artist makes aerially appealing sand art that is absolutely amazing

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham