The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 26, 2017 | Last Update : 09:44 PM IST

World, Americas

Brazil: Footballer gets 22-yr jail for conspiring partner's murder, feeding body to dog

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 26, 2017, 8:18 pm IST
Updated : Apr 26, 2017, 8:13 pm IST

Police believed De Souza had planned her abduction and murder along with eight others.

Brazilian footballer Bruno Fernandes de Souza (Photo: AP)
 Brazilian footballer Bruno Fernandes de Souza (Photo: AP)

Rio de Janeiro: A Brazilian footballer, who was released from jail in February to appeal against his conviction of 22 years imprisonment for conspiring the murder of his girlfriend and feeding her chopped up body parts to his dogs, has been sent to prison again.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the footballer, Bruno Fernandes de Souza, was sent back to prison by Brazil’s Supreme Court after the victim’s parents, who claimed that his release before a final trial of his appeal would put their lives at risk.

De Souza, who has already served the nine months of his 22-year jail term, admitted before the court that he had conspired to kill Samudio in 2010 along with his friends and relatives. He, however, denied the allegations that he himself murdered her.

Souza, the former captain of the Brazil’s Flemango football club, admitted that he wanted his girlfriend to be dead so that he could avoid paying child support after she gave birth to their child.

Police believed De Souza had planned her abduction and murder along with eight others, which includes his wife Dayane, another ex-lover and a younger cousin.

Denying the claims of murder, Souza said to the court that he had paid 8,000 pounds to former policeman-turned hitman Luiz Santos to torture and murder his ex-girlfriend for six days at a property in Belo Horizonte.

The body of the dead model was chopped into pieces and fed to his rottweilers breed dog.

Souza, 32, who met Samudio during club’s party in 2009, and later had an affair, during which the victim fell pregnant.

The goalkeeper never wanted the child with her, hence, he demanded to have an abortion but Samudio went ahead with the pregnancy and forced convict to assume paternity of the child.

This could also be the reason for the murder, police said during trail.

Tags: brazilian footballer, bruno fernandes de souza, murder
Location: Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro

MOST POPULAR

1

Harbhajan Singh accuses Jet Airways pilot of racism, calls for strict action

2

Your face will control Samsung's next VR kit

3

Sonakshi gets replaced by Malaika Arora Khan as judge on Nach Baliye 8

4

Beware of false WhatsApp codes, it could be a scam

5

Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in Bangladesh

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor brought their reel-life chemistry to real life when they came together to promote their film 'Half Girlfriend' on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor display breezy chemistry on Nach Baliye

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's chemistry was impressive in real life just like it is in the trailer of 'Raabta' that was launched on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Raabta trailer launch: Sushant and Krit take reel life chemistry to real life

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are set to share screen space in 'Dragon', won awards at the Lokmat Awards held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dragon pair Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt bag trophies at awards show

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham