WHO showed favouritism to China: Trump

PTI
Published : Mar 26, 2020, 12:32 pm IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2020, 12:32 pm IST

Trump was asked if he agreed that the WHO showed favouritism and the US should re-explore its relationship with the health agency

US President Donald Trump. (Photo- AP)
Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that the World Health Organization has "very much" sided with China on coronavirus crisis, asserting that many people are unhappy with the global health agency and feel that "it's been very unfair".

President Trump was responding to a question on allegations by Republican Senator Marco Rubio that the World Health Organization (WHO) showed "favouritism" to China.

Congressman Michael McCaul, ranking member on the House Foreign Relations Committee, has questioned the integrity of the WHO's director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, saying "that there were several red flags in his past with respect to his relationship with China."

"It (WHO) has been very very much sided with China. A lot of people are not happy about it," Trump told reporters at a White House news conference on Wednesday.

Trump was asked if he agreed that the WHO showed favouritism and the US should re-explore its relationship with the health agency once the dust settles.

"I think there is certainly a lot of talk that it's been very unfair. I think that a lot of people feel that it's been very unfair," Trump replied.

In a tweet Congressman Greg Steube alleged that the WHO has been a mouthpiece for China during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the WHO and China must face consequences once this pandemic is under control, he demanded.

Senator Josh Hawley echoed Steube's view and demanded the same.

"There need to be consequences here. WHO has sided with China Communist Party against the world in this pandemic," he said in another tweet.

WHO director Ghebreyesus has faced criticism for praising China's leadership for its "determination to end the new coronavirus outbreak".

He has also been accused of conspiring with Beijing in its "propaganda" to hush-up coronavirus cases.

Ghebreyesus had gone to China in January to meet President Xi Jinping, and a WHO team comprising of international health experts working in the country.

Globally, the death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 21,293 with more than 471,518 cases reported in over 170 countries and territories, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Tags: u.s. president donald trump, us president trump, coronavirus pandemic, china, america, who, world health organistion
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle

