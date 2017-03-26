The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Mar 26, 2017 | Last Update : 03:32 AM IST

World, Americas

India, US vow to boost security ties during Doval's visit to US

PTI | LALIT K JHA
Published : Mar 26, 2017, 2:18 am IST
Updated : Mar 26, 2017, 2:17 am IST

Doval meets US defence secy, discuss terror, maritime security.

Ajit Doval
 Ajit Doval

Washington: India and the US have pledged to deepen defence partnership and decided to collaborate on a wide range of regional issues, including maritime security and counter-terrorism.

This was decided during national security advisor Ajit K. Doval’s meetings here with US defence secretary general James Mattis (Retd), secretary of homeland security general John Kelly (Retd) and national security advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster.

In all these meetings, the common thread was expansion and deepening of India-US cooperation in collectively addressing the challenge posed by terrorism in South Asia.

He also met Senator John McCain, chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee and Senator Richard Burr, Chairman of the powerful Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

“Mattis specifically applauded India’s efforts to promote stability in the South Asia region. Both leaders reaffirmed building upon the significant defence cooperation progress made in recent years,” Pentagon spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a read out of the meeting, adding that the two leaders discussed their role in cooperating to uphold international laws and principles.

“Secretary Mattis and NSA Doval further discussed collaboration on a wide range of regional security matters, including maritime security and counter terrorism. The two pledged to continue the strong defence partnership between both nations,” Mr Davis said.

Mr Doval and Mr McMaster during their meeting at the White House on Thursday “committed” to work together as partners to “combat the full spectrum” of terrorist threats, affirming that both great democracies stand together in the fight against terrorism, a senior Trump administration official said.

“All the meetings were very warm, very positive, very constructive. I think there is an open approach to India,” Indian sources said as Mr Doval concluded his meetings in Washington DC on Friday.

Tags: ajit doval, james mattis, maritime security
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Late mother leaves behind life's savings in demonetised notes, children seek Modi's help

2

Rajnath shares meal with BSF officer who lost eye-sight fighting insurgents

3

Your smartphone can do a sperm count for you

4

BSNL offers 1 GB free data to its non internet users

5

Awkward things people say during sex is going viral on Twitter

more

Editors' Picks

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham