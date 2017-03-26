India, US vow to boost security ties during Doval's visit to US

Doval meets US defence secy, discuss terror, maritime security.

Washington: India and the US have pledged to deepen defence partnership and decided to collaborate on a wide range of regional issues, including maritime security and counter-terrorism.

This was decided during national security advisor Ajit K. Doval’s meetings here with US defence secretary general James Mattis (Retd), secretary of homeland security general John Kelly (Retd) and national security advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster.

In all these meetings, the common thread was expansion and deepening of India-US cooperation in collectively addressing the challenge posed by terrorism in South Asia.

He also met Senator John McCain, chairman of the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee and Senator Richard Burr, Chairman of the powerful Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

“Mattis specifically applauded India’s efforts to promote stability in the South Asia region. Both leaders reaffirmed building upon the significant defence cooperation progress made in recent years,” Pentagon spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a read out of the meeting, adding that the two leaders discussed their role in cooperating to uphold international laws and principles.

“Secretary Mattis and NSA Doval further discussed collaboration on a wide range of regional security matters, including maritime security and counter terrorism. The two pledged to continue the strong defence partnership between both nations,” Mr Davis said.

Mr Doval and Mr McMaster during their meeting at the White House on Thursday “committed” to work together as partners to “combat the full spectrum” of terrorist threats, affirming that both great democracies stand together in the fight against terrorism, a senior Trump administration official said.

“All the meetings were very warm, very positive, very constructive. I think there is an open approach to India,” Indian sources said as Mr Doval concluded his meetings in Washington DC on Friday.