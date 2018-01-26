The Asian Age | News

World, Americas

UK lawmaker launches campaign against India, claims minorities not safe

PTI
Published : Jan 26, 2018
Updated : Jan 26, 2018, 3:27 pm IST

'It will be a peaceful demonstration by small gathering because we cannot have very large numbers outside the High Commission,' Nazir said.

Lord Nazir Ahmed (centre), who was born in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, raised in South Yorkshire and has regularly made common cause with
 Lord Nazir Ahmed (centre), who was born in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, raised in South Yorkshire and has regularly made common cause with "Kashmiri Pakistanis", is leading the campaign that will involve five billboard vans traversing the streets of London. (Photo: Facebook)

London: One of the first British Muslims to be appointed to the House of Lords on Thursday launched a protest campaign against India, claiming that minorities in the country are not safe.

Lord Nazir Ahmed, who was born in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, raised in South Yorkshire and has regularly made common cause with "Kashmiri Pakistanis", is leading the campaign that will involve five billboard vans traversing the streets of London.

On Friday, a group led by the politician will gather outside the Indian High Commission in London.

"It will be a peaceful demonstration by a small gathering because we cannot have very large numbers outside the High Commission," he said.

The Indian High Commission in London said it has raised its concerns with the UK authorities, but the billboard vans are private vehicles and therefore not directly under state control.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who was in London to attend the Education World Forum earlier this week, dismissed the protest as "fringe elements" keen to foment trouble.

Meanwhile, some pro-India groups have also organised a 'Chalo India House' demonstration in London to "celebrate India's Republic Day by opposing anti-India lobbyists".

