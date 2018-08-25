The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Ex-Trump World Tower doorman reveals Prez's alleged new affair

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 25, 2018, 4:23 pm IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2018, 4:37 pm IST

Sajudin, 46, was a doorman at a Trump property in Manhattan until after the 2016 election. 

 Earlier this week, Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty and told prosecutors that Trump had ordered him to make payments to cover up the affairs and other stories. (Photo: File)

Washington: A former Trump World Tower doorman, Dino Sajudin said that he has knowledge about the alleged affair between President Donald Trump and a former housekeeper which resulted in a child. 

Marc Held, the attorney for Dino Sajudin said that his client has been released from the contract that he entered with American Media Inc that forbidden him from discussing the matter with anyone.

Sajudin, 46, was a doorman at a Trump property in Manhattan until after the 2016 election. He first came forward with the claims about Trump's affair in April this year.

The contract was signed on November 15, 2015, and stated that American Media Inc has the exclusive right to Sajudin’s story but doesn’t mention details of the story beyond saying, "Source shall provide AMI with information regarding Donald Trump's illegitimate child..."

According to a report, the contract states that "AMI will not owe source any compensation if AMI does not publish the exclusive..." and the top of the agreement shows that Sajudin could receive a sum of USD 30,000 "payable upon publication as set forth below".

It also states that period of contract which is laid out in the agreement "is extended in perpetuity and shall not expire".

The amendment also states that Sajudin would pay USD 1 million to AMI "in the event source breaches this provision".

Sajudin’s attorney told CNN, "Sajudin has been unable to discuss the circumstances regarding his deal with American Media Inc. and the story that he sold to them, due to a significant financial penalty."

"Just recently, AMI released Sajudin from the terms of his agreement and he is now able to speak about his personal experience with them, as well as his story, which is now known to be one of the ''catch and kill'' pieces. Sajudin hopes the truth will come out in the very near future," Held added. 

AMI has called Sajudin's story "not credible" and has denied any connection between the story and Trump.

Sajudin's allegation has not been independently confirmed by any of the outlets that have investigated the story.

Earlier this week, Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty and told prosecutors that Trump had ordered him to make payments to cover up the affairs and other stories.

