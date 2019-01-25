Friday, Jan 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:31 PM IST

World, Americas

5 passengers hospitalised after ventilation breakdown on plane

AFP
Published : Jan 25, 2019, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2019, 12:12 pm IST

The jetliner immediately returned to airport gate and 185 passengers and six crew disembarked from Airbus A321 bound for Fort Lauderdale.

Two of the passengers complained of
 Two of the passengers complained of "vomiting, dizziness and sore eyes," and five of them were sent to hospital for tests and treatment, she said. (Represenational Image | File)

Montreal: Five passengers on an Air Transat vacation flight to Florida were hospitalized on Thursday after falling ill just before takeoff from Quebec City, which an official blamed on a ventilation breakdown during the plane's de-icing.

The jetliner immediately returned to the airport gate and 185 passengers and six crew disembarked from the Airbus A321 bound for Fort Lauderdale, airline spokeswoman Debbie Cabana told AFP.

Two of the passengers complained of "vomiting, dizziness and sore eyes," and five of them were sent to hospital for tests and treatment, she said.

The rest were scheduled to board another Air Transat flight in the late afternoon.

Tags: air transat, quebec city, ventilation breakdown
Location: Canada, Québec, Montréal

Latest From World

Some 800,000 federal employees have been going unpaid since December 22 due to the shutdown. (Photo: File)

No end to US shutdown as opposing bills to reopen govt fail in Senate

At a White House event on the Reciprocal Trade Act on Thursday, Trump flashed out a green colour board that had examples of non-reciprocal tariffs from various countries. (Photo: File)

Got India motorcycle tariffs down to 50 per cent in '2 minutes': Trump

The conference would be held from October 7 to 18 at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi. (File Photo)

India can provide leadership in dealing drought: UNCCD

Harris, 54, garnered 27 per cent of the 28,000 votes. (File Photo)

Indian-American Senator Kamala Harris leads in Daily Kos straw poll

MOST POPULAR

1

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

2

Baramulla declared first terrorist free district in J&K

3

Digital Transformation in 2019: Prepare or perish!

4

Huawei unveils the world’s most powerful 5G modem

5

Facebook to prevent duplicate content

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham