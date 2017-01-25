The Asian Age | News

Indian-American Nikki Haley confirmed as new US envoy to UN

Published : Jan 25, 2017, 9:35 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2017, 9:38 am IST

With this, Haley, 45, becomes the first Indian-American to serve in a presidential administration at a Cabinet level position.

Haley was approved by the Senate on a 96-4 vote. She is expected to be sworn in shortly.
 Haley was approved by the Senate on a 96-4 vote. She is expected to be sworn in shortly. (Photo: AP)

Washington: The US Senate has confirmed Nikki Haley as the next Ambassador to the United Nations, making her the first Indian-American to serve on a Cabinet rank position in any presidential administration in the US.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee had yesterday overwhelmingly approved the nomination of The South Carolina Governor as the next US Ambassador to the United Nations.

With this, Haley, 45, becomes the first Indian-American to serve in a presidential administration at a Cabinet level position.

Haley was approved by the Senate on a 96-4 vote. She is expected to be sworn in shortly.

Haley, who will replace Samantha Power at the UN, has already created history by becoming the first women Indian-American Governor of a US State.

After Bobby Jindal of Louisiana, she is only the second ever Indian-American to be elected as the Governor of a State.

Haley would now be replaced by Lt Gov Henry McMaster as governor and will complete her term that ends in 2018.

Senator Bob Corker, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee had said that Haley is a fierce advocate for American interests.

"Governor Haley appears up to the task and seems to understand this as well," said Senator Ben Cardin, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as he voted to approve Haley's nomination as the next US Ambassador to the UN.

"What Governor Haley lacks in foreign policy and international affairs experience, she makes up for in capability, intelligence, and a track record of building coalitions in South Carolina," Cardin said. Once a fierce critic of Trump, Haley in November was selected as the first woman and first minority to serve in the Trump Administration.

