The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 24, 2018 | Last Update : 03:06 PM IST

World, Americas

Turkey's Erdogan assured he will eradicate ISIS left in Syria, says Trump

AFP
Published : Dec 24, 2018, 2:27 pm IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2018, 2:27 pm IST

US President Donald Trump added that President Erdogan 'is a man who can do it.'

Trump appeared to be elaborating on a phone call he had earlier with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: File)
 Trump appeared to be elaborating on a phone call he had earlier with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: File)

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said his Turkish counterpart assured him that any remaining Islamic State group fighters in Syria will be eliminated, after Trump abruptly ordered US troops in Syria to leave.

"President @RT_Erdogan of Turkey has very strongly informed me that he will eradicate whatever is left of ISIS in Syria," Trump said in a Tweet around midnight, using another acronym for the jihadist group.

Repeating a pattern of admiring comments towards global strongmen, Trump added that Erdogan "is a man who can do it."

Trump appeared to be elaborating on a phone call he had earlier with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

They discussed Trump's withdrawal of the US troops which were assisting in the multinational fight against ISIS, and whose departure has shocked global partners and American politicians alike.

"Our troops are coming home!" Trump said in his tweet.

Tags: donald trump, isis, recep tayyip erdogan
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Men are more sensitive and fragile, says Jennifer Lopez

2

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

3

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

4

London's Gatwick airport reopens again, police make two arrests

5

India empowers agencies to snoop on computers; critics decry 'surveillance state'

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham