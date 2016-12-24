Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 | Last Update : 09:15 PM IST

World, Americas

ISIS calls for attacks on churches, holiday gatherings in US: FBI

REUTERS
Published : Dec 24, 2016, 8:28 am IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2016, 8:29 am IST

The warning, issued in a bulletin to local law enforcement, said there were no known specific, credible threats.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned of ISIS-inspired attacks on holiday gatherings in the United States. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned of ISIS-inspired attacks on holiday gatherings in the United States. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Washington: US federal authorities cautioned local law enforcement on Friday to be aware that supporters of the Islamic State group have been calling for their sympathisers to attack holiday gatherings in the United States, including churches, CNN reported.

The warning, issued in a bulletin to local law enforcement, said there were no known specific, credible threats, CNN said.

The notice from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security was issued out of an abundance of caution after a publicly available list of US churches was published on pro-Islamic State websites, CNN said.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Islamic State sympathizers "continue aspirational calls for attacks on holiday gatherings, including targeting churches," CNN quoted the bulletin as saying. The notice describes different signs of suspicious activity for which police should be alert, it said.

Tags: terror attack, threat, isis, islamic state group
Location: United States, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka and Bhansali to work together again?

2

Internet nail-varnish dare nets sick Dutch 6-year-old a million

3

Golf's Tiger Woods hits the links with Donald Trump

4

Designer build's India's first bamboo bicycle

5

Doctors help man beat universally lethal disease

more

Editors' Picks

Karun Nair recently scored an unbeaten triple hundred in the fifth Test against England in Chennai. (Photo: AP)

Karun Nair complains of lower abdominal pain

A four-year-old girl, who went missing on December 15, was found dead near her village in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum on Thursday. (Representational image)

Jharkhand: 4-year-old raped, murdered; villagers allege witchcraft

Although Shehzad is considered to be one of the most talented batsmen in the country, he has been dropped by the Pakistan selectors due to indiscipline. (Photo: AFP)

Ahmed Shehzad draws flak for Virat Kohli comparison

Rishi Kapoor was seen in 'Kapoor & Sons' earlier this year.

Rishi rips Twitterati apart for mocking Saifeena's baby's name

The parent's of Theo Ormondi donated his lungs to a five-month-old girl and a young adult after their son died due to a sudden illness. (Photo: AFP)

41-day-old UK baby becomes youngest lung donor

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

This year saw animals and humans both make headlines with their pictures and people put their photoshop skills to use and made us laugh with all these memes. (Photo: Facebook/Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Impressive Photoshop battles this year

The year saw several memes popping up on the social media with Chatur from 3 Idiots making a comeback, people discovering their inner voice and Sonam Gupta's infidelity creating a buzz (Photo: Facebook/Twitter))

Yearender 2016: Viral memes this year

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year

The photographer breaks gender stereotypes by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Women in traditional 'male jobs' for powerful photo-series

Be it the tragic tale of Harambe whose death was in the spotlight across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom

The

Vivid scenes welcome Christmas frenzy in Philippines

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham