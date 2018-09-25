The Asian Age | News

Monday, Sep 24, 2018 | Last Update : 09:45 PM IST

World, Americas

Second North Korea summit likely to take place ‘quite soon’: Trump

AP
Published : Sep 24, 2018, 8:33 pm IST
Updated : Sep 24, 2018, 8:33 pm IST

Trump says secretary of state Mike Pompeo is working out the details for the second Trump-Kim meeting.

Kim requested a second meeting with Trump in a letter this month, and Trump says, 'we will be doing that.' (Photo: File)
 Kim requested a second meeting with Trump in a letter this month, and Trump says, 'we will be doing that.' (Photo: File)

Washington: President Donald Trump says a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is likely to take place “quite soon.” Speaking at the United Nations, Trump says the relationship with the country whose leader he branded last year as “Little Rocket Man” is much improved.

He said on Monday, “It was a different world. That was a dangerous time. This is one year later, a much different time.”

Trump says secretary of state Mike Pompeo is working out the details for the second Trump-Kim meeting.

Kim requested a second meeting with Trump in a letter this month, and Trump says, “we will be doing that.”

Trump is set to meet with South Korea’s Moon Jae-in later Monday to discuss North Korea and trade details. Moon is expected to convey to Trump a personal message from Kim delivered at their inter-Korean talks last week.

President Trump is at the United Nations for his second general assembly meeting with world leaders since taking office and has participated in a counter-narcotics event.

Tags: donald trump, kim jong un, united nations, trump-kim summit, mike pompeo
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

