The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jul 24, 2018 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

World, Americas

US officials silent on 26/11 Mumbai terror attack convict David Headley's jail attack

PTI
Published : Jul 24, 2018, 10:20 am IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2018, 10:21 am IST

David Headley has been sentenced to 35 years in prison by US court for the 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai that killed more than 160 people.

According to some media reports, David Headley was attacked on July 8 by two other inmates. (Photo: File)
 According to some media reports, David Headley was attacked on July 8 by two other inmates. (Photo: File)

Washington: The US authorities refused to comment on media reports that Pakistani-American convict in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case David Coleman Headley was battling for his life after being attacked by inmates at a detention centre on Monday.

"We are not able to locate information about this individual," the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Chicago said in a brief email response to PTI when asked about the incident.

According to some media reports, David Headley was attacked on July 8 by two other inmates.

The reports said he suffered serious injuries and was rushed to North Evanston hospital, where he was admitted to the critical care unit.

David Headley has been sentenced to 35 years in prison by a US court for the 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai that killed more than 160 people.

David Headley - who recorded various Indian cities, including Mumbai before the 26/11 attacks - was arrested in 2009.

Tags: mumbai terror attack, david headley, 26/11 mumbai terror attack, headley attacked in us jail
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Aishwarya-Abhishek’s awkward airport moment fuels ‘fight’ report, AB Jr reacts

2

Hindus-Muslims join hands to clean up post Bahuda Yatra in Odisha

3

End of world: Longest Blood Moon of century to spark apocalypse next week

4

Watch: Taimur's playdate with Yash, Roohi is too cute, but KJo embarrasses Kareena

5

Watch: Salman, Jacqueline set the stage on fire at Poorna Patel’s wedding

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

Ram Gopal Varma and Sanjay Dutt.

Disappointed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, RGV promises an 'honest' Sanjay Dutt biopic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra birthday: Nick Jonas leaves hotel room with her, happy and twinning

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Fanney Khan’ promoted the film on Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Not Aishwarya, Anil’s ‘kid’ has real singer and Salman for inspiration this time

Politician Praful Patel’s daughter Poorna got married in Mumbai on Saturday and Bollywood stars made the reception a grand affair. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Hrithik, Katrina make Poorna Patel’s reception a grand affair

A screening of ‘Dhadak’ was organised in Mumbai on Thursday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi’s granny, other stars catch up with Dhadak fever on eve of release

A screening of the much-anticipated ‘Dhadak’ was held in the city on Wednesday and celebrities galore were present. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Did Sara, Rekha, Shahid, other stars’ hearts ‘Dhadak’ for Janhvi-Ishaan starrer?

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham